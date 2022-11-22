ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Hotline number launches as pandemic heightens focus on mental health

By Kelly Livingston
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqJaR_0euZnsXh00

As the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline prepares to launch its new three-digit number in July, mental health experts worry about workforce capacity issues hindering the ability to provide 24/7 crisis care.

The federal government has allocated a significant amount of funding to assist in the implementation of the new Lifeline number, 988, in a bi-partisan effort to address mental health concerns and assist in suicide prevention. The infusion of funding comes as mental health experts explore the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the nation's population over the last two years.

Still, despite federal funding efforts to assist in the 988 implementation, call centers across the nation remain underfunded and understaffed at the state and local level . This means that calls from people seeking help may be funneled to one of the Lifeline's national backup call centers, or go unanswered if the backup centers are overwhelmed.

At its current capacity, about 85% of calls to the Lifeline are answered at either the local or national backup level, according to a report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration .

"24 Months That Changed the World," airs tonight at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC and tomorrow on Hulu.

The number of calls to the Lifeline is expected to increase following the adoption of the new number, according to SAMHSA.

"Fortunately, most [states] are taking this as an opportunity and are working towards increasing their Lifeline call centers within the network," said Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. "But when somebody calls in, and they wait, and they hang up — we have one chance to get this right for a person. Lives are literally at risk. These are people who are in crisis, might be having suicidal ideation. It's incredibly risky when those calls don't get through."

MORE: ABC News special explores mental health crisis among youth amid COVID-19

Wesolowski explained that local call centers connect people to mental health care providers in their communities, as well as other resources, while the backup centers may not be able to provide that service.

"We want to deescalate the immediate crisis, which is what those trained crisis counselors do, but we also want to connect them to resources so they stay well," Wesolowski said. "We don't want to just have them keep cycling into crises -- crisis after crisis -- it's really important that they get connected to needed care so they can get well and stay well beyond that crisis situation. So it's those local crisis counselors that can really make those connections. When there's not that local capacity. It's a huge concern."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgKxz_0euZnsXh00
Drew Angerer/Getty Images - PHOTO: Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing about youth mental health on Capitol Hill, Feb. 8, 2022.

Despite concern over full readiness ahead of the 988 launch, Lifeline Executive Director Dr. John Draper told ABC News that efforts to support the network at the state level have grown.

"We've never seen this level of activity in terms of states committing interest, and then being dedicated to supporting local crisis centers," Draper said.

He explained that crisis centers have typically been seen as "peripheral" to the mental health system, but after 20 years of research around the efforts of the Lifeline, the understanding of their importance has shifted.

"It's basically a free mental health service for people who are in distress. So that's what some states are starting to realize is by investing in these centers, they can actually save costs, they can keep people from unnecessarily going to emergency departments, they can people keep people from certainly unnecessarily engaging with police for mental health and suicidal crisis," Draper said. "If we can engage [people in crisis] in ways through a system that is really designed to care for them, as opposed to scare them, then we are going to be much more effective in keeping them healthy in the community. And that's really what we're trying to do."

MORE: Teen reflects on recovering from pandemic-related mental health struggles

The system Draper described is often referred to as a "continuum of care" for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Activists say the ideal version of this continuum would include locally operated call centers, mobile crisis response teams and community care facilities, which are sometimes referred to as crisis stabilization units.

Wesolowski explained that about 80% of calls to the Lifeline can be deescalated over the phone. Of the remaining 20%, a large portion can be addressed appropriately by a mobile crisis response team, which includes mental health professionals, paramedics and social workers. Those that require further care could be taken to a crisis stabilization facility, where they can receive short-term psychiatric urgent care, rather than being taken to a hospital.

Mobile crisis response teams and stabilization facilities are even less prevalent across the nation than call centers, making their availability to someone in crisis dependent on that person's location.

However, several cities have implemented pilot programs to provide mobile crisis response services as an alternative to a law enforcement response for people experiencing a mental health emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNGW5_0euZnsXh00
Alex Brandon/AP - PHOTO: The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2009.

Last August, Denver announced it would be expanding its Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) Program after what the city called a "successful one-year pilot," in a press release .

In that first year, the city says the program handled 1,400 calls.

"Of those, there were no arrests, no injuries and no need for police back up," according to the press release.

In areas where these services are not available, law enforcement is often called to respond to someone in crisis, which can lead to escalation of the situation including that person's arrest or even their death.

"I think that's a really important component, to take law enforcement out of it," Wesolowski said. "We don't ask law enforcement to respond to other health care crises. That's not their job. We ask medical professionals to do that. And mental health is health. So it's really important that we take a mental health approach to these crises and provide health, not handcuffs."

MORE: How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting kids' mental health

Over the last two years, a more widespread focus has been placed on suicide prevention and mental health care as experts weigh in on the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the mental health of Americans.

Last month, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testified before the Senate Finance Committee about the dramatic impact the pandemic has had on the mental health of young Americans, in particular.

Suicide attempts among young people have increased during the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last year that emergency department visits for teen girls who had attempted suicide were up more than 50% at the start of the pandemic , compared to 2019.

Murthy will discuss the need to address the mental health crisis among America's youth during "20/20" special, which focuses on the impacts of the pandemic over the last two years.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Youth suicide rates in US linked to shortages of mental healthcare workers at county level

Youth suicide rate increased as county levels of mental health professional shortages increased, after adjusting for county demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, according to the first national study to assess this association. The association remained significant for youth suicides by firearms. Findings were published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. "Our results...
The Conversation U.S.

Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast

Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
The Conversation U.S.

Doctors often miss depression symptoms for certain groups – a routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly reduce the gap

Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person’s quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults. There are also many disparities in access to depression treatment. Clinicians are less likely to recognize and treat depressive symptoms in certain groups, including racial and ethnic minorities, men, older adults and people with language barriers. These disparities may be driven by poor patient-physician communication about...
UPI News

Adults can become severely ill from RSV

As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
The List

Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke

If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
ScienceAlert

Magic Mushroom Psychedelic Relieves Severe Depression in Largest Trial Yet

For some years now, scientists have been investigating how psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, can ease the symptoms of depression. More evidence of the link has arrived with a phase 2, double-blind trial involving 233 participants, the largest study on this subject carried out so far in terms of sample size.
MedicalXpress

First pandemic young people's mental health review says service demand will rise

The first comprehensive study to evaluate research on the mental health of children and young people using evidence that spanned before and during COVID-19 has found an impact on mental health that could result in an increased demand for support services. The research, led by the University of Exeter and...
Medical News Today

What to know about type 1 bipolar disorder

Bipolar I disorder describes a mental health condition where a person experiences manic episodes. This refers to periods of euphoria, delusions, and overactivity. Typically, a person will also experience periods of depression or a neutral mood. Bipolar disorder refers to a mental health condition that. unusual shifts in mood, energy,...
MedicineNet.com

What Are Tripolar Disorder Symptoms? 7 Signs

Tripolar disorder is caused by the interaction between borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, which leads to a syndrome known as manic dysphoria. Tripolar disorder is characterized by symptoms such as:. Uncontrollable and irrational anger. Psychosis. Symptoms may be distressing, difficult to manage, and a huge burden on the healthcare...
ABC News

Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed

Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
ALABAMA STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about the stages of depression

Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
ABC News

ABC News

917K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy