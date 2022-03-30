ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Renée Fleming to portray Pat Nixon at Paris Opera in 2023

By The Associated Press
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlthE_0euZf8BC00
Music-Nixon-in-China-Fleming Singer Renée Fleming appears at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors gala in Washington on Dec. 5, 2021, left, and first lady Pat Nixon appears in Camp Springs, Md. after her trip to China with President Richard Nixon on Feb. 28, 1972. Fleming is to make rare operatic appearances as Pat Nixon in a new production of John Adams’ “Nixon in China” at the Paris Opera next season. The opera is to be given eight performances at the Bastille from March 25 to April 16, 2023. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — American soprano Renée Fleming is to make rare operatic appearances as Pat Nixon in a new production of John Adams' “Nixon in China” at the Paris Opera next season.

The opera is to be given eight performances at the Bastille from March 25 to April 16, 2023, the company said Wednesday. Music director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct a cast that includes baritone Thomas Hampson as Nixon and soprano Kathleen Kim as Madame Mao. Valentina Carrasco directs.

Fleming, 63, stopped singing central repertory roles in 2017 but has continued concerts and contemporary works, and she received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her portrayal of Nettie Fowler in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel." Fleming returns to New York's Metropolitan Opera for the staged premiere of Kevin Puts' "The Hours," which opens Nov. 22 in the first of eight performances through Dec. 15.

The Paris Opera season includes new stagings of Strauss’ “Salome” (opening Oct. 15 at the Bastille), Britten's “Peter Grimes (Jan. 26 at the Palais Garnier), Thomas' ”Hamlet" (March 11 at the Bastille), Handel's “Ariodate” (April 20 at the Palais Garnier) and Gounod's “Roméo et Juliette” (June 17 at the Bastille).

Soprano Anna Netrebko, dropped by the Metropolitan Opera for failing to repudiate Russian President Vladimir Putin, is to sing Leonora in a revival of Verdi's “La Forza del Destino” on Dec. 12 and 21 at the Bastille.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO
WDBO

20K+

Followers

58K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Dudamel
Person
Handel
Person
Renée Fleming
Person
Pat Nixon
Person
John Adams
Person
Anna Netrebko
Slipped Disc

Anna Netrebko is dropped by her management

We have been informed by Centre Stage Artist Management in Berlin that the Russian soprano Anna Netrebko is no longer on their roster, as of today. Netrebko had been for several years under the personal global management of Judith Neuhoff, the CSAM managing director. CSAM is wholly owned by Universal...
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

Cumbria Opera Group Announces Outdoor Opera Event

The Cumbria Opera Group has announced a unique outdoor opera weekend. Taking place on July 9 and 10, 2022 at the Battlebarrow House Gardens in Appleby, the showcase will feature “Swallows and Armenians” by Karen Babayan as well as “Ariel.” Additionally, there will be an afternoon of operatic arias by such composers as Puccini, Mozart, and Verdi, among others.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Performing#Musical Theater#Ap#American#Tony Award#The Paris Opera Season#The Metropolitan Opera#Russian
operawire.com

Toledo Opera to ‘Get into the Spirit of Opera’

Toledo Opera is set to present “Get Into the Spirit of Opera” on March 24, 2022. The celebratory event aims to spotlight the upcoming opening of “La Traviata,” which is set to open on April 22, 2022. “Toledo Opera is excited to be producing a new...
TOLEDO, OH
Slipped Disc

Yuja Wang ditches London orchestral fiasco

The plan to bring two orchestras to London to perform Strauss under Andris Nelsons fell apart when the Boston Symphony withdrew for unexplained ‘logistical’ reasons. The Leipzig Gewandhaus leg is still going ahead, though without its star attraction. Last night, this went out:. We are sorry to announce...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Revisor – Kidd Pivot

Revisor is a true hybrid of contemporary theatre and dance. It is the critically acclaimed dance-theatre performance created by award-winning choreographer Crystal Pite and playwright Jonathon Young, based on Nikolai Gogol’s play The Government Inspector. ​. Young and Pite revise an archetypal comic plot to serve as the basis for...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Finnish National Opera Announces 2022-23 Season

The Finnish National Opera has announced its 2022-23 Season featuring new productions and classic opera. Here is a look at the opera productions for the season. “Between” features music by Kaija Saariaho, Matias Vestergård, and Sebastian Hilli. Clément Mao-Takacs conducts a cast that includes Thomas Kellner, Tuuli Lindeberg, and Peter Herresthal.
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
China
Variety

Aaron Sorkin, Bartlett Sher Team for ‘Camelot’ Revival

Click here to read the full article. Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” that oft-old story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, will return to Broadway featuring a new book by Aaron Sorkin. That creative change may mean that Lancelot and Queen Guinevere will be doing a lot more walk and talks than they did in the original 1960 production or the 1967 film version. The revival, the first since 1993, is being produced by Lincoln Center Theater and will reunite Sorkin with director Bartlett Sher, his collaborator on the mega-hit stage version of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Lincoln...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Death of a much-loved US pianist, 76

We have been informed of the death, from pancreatic cancer, of the international pianist Joseph Kalichstein, known to all friends as Yossi. Born in Tel Aviv and trained at Juilliard, Kalichstein balanced a busy career as concerto soloist with a calendar of chamber music with the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio. Humorous and unassuming, he also taught at Juilliard for almost 40 years.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Hearts are breaking for Yossi Kalichstein

There has been an outpouring of tributes for the dearly loved pianist, who died yesterday of cancer, aged 76. Pianist Orli Shaham: Devastating news to learn of Yossi Kalichstein’s passing last night. I’ve known Yossi my whole life. Such a generous, warm, loving, quick-witted, genuine mensch, terrific musician and ideal colleague. I will miss him terribly. Thank goodness for the many recorded treasures he left us (his Ravel Trio comes to mind), and the piles of supportive and riotously funny emails I can look back on. This excerpt seems particularly apt:
ENTERTAINMENT
wfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday April 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

As a pianist and as a composer, Clara Wieck Schumann hobnobbed with some heady company: her husband Robert, of course, johannes Brahms, Joseph Joachim, Antonin Dvorak, and others. She was the peer of many, and the better of more than a few. As a 19th-century wife, however, music was not...
MUSIC
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy