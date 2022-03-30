ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas teen stabs 42-year-old man in his sleep, police say

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A murder suspect in Laredo told police he stabbed a 42-year-old man multiple times while he was sleeping.

On Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. the Laredo Police Department received a call from a man stating he was involved in a stabbing incident, according to Laredo PD.

Tomas Alejandro Aguilar told officials that he was injured in an attack by an unknown person with a knife.

Authorities responded and found Aguilar with “minor lacerations” at the intersection of Hidalgo and Santa Isabel Avenue.

The 18-year-old was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers discovered a man with stab wounds inside a home located at the 2200 block of Iturbide.

The man was later identified as 42-year-old Oscar Oswaldo Bedarte.

Bedarte was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aguilar was released from the hospital and was questioned by Investigators at LPD headquarters.

According to Laredo PD, the suspect gave an initial statement of the events that happened which did not correlate with the findings of the investigation.

Authorities confronted Aguilar with the findings, when Aguilar changed his story of events, admitting to actually knowing the victim. Telling investigators, “he stabbed the victim multiple times as he slept.”

Aguilar has been charged with Murder – Felony 1 without bond and has been taken to the Webb County Jail.

This case remains ongoing.

Editors Note: Police have clarified that the victim was asleep and not the suspect.

ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
HIDALGO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Corpus Christi searching for missing 29-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Woman police say ran over man intentionally charged with murder

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) said that one woman was charged with one murder charge Sunday afternoon. Briana Lisset Soria, 21, has been charged with 1st-degree murder with a bond set at $1 million, the HCSO said. According to authorities, Soria is accused of intentionally hitting Erick Sanchez, 24, while driving a Chevrolet Camaro.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
