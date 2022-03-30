ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic comebacks nothing new to Tiger Woods as he contemplates playing in Masters

By Steve DiMeglio
 1 day ago
Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Will he or won’t he?

While Tiger Woods has been at the epicenter of golf for 25 years, his anxiously awaited decision on whether to play in the 2022 Masters has ignited interest the globe over to a level rarely, if ever, seen before.

Could the five-time Masters champion, 15-time major winner, and former world No. 1 actually make it to the first tee next Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club 13 months after nearly losing his life in a single-car accident?

Woods has fanned the flames of hope with reports of his practicing and playing at The Medalist in Florida and his reconnaissance trip Tuesday to Augusta National where he played all 18 holes alongside his son, Charlie. He’s also still on the list on the tournament’s website of past champions in the field.

If he were to play, it would be his first official tournament since February 23, when he suffered multiple, serious injuries to his right foot and right leg in a car crash north of Los Angeles; Woods later revealed that amputation of the leg was on the table.

Woods was bed-ridden for months. But he slowly recovered, his will leading the way, and played alongside Charlie in the 36-hole PNC Championship last December; the two wound up second. Woods hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since the 2020 November Masters, where he finished in a tie for 38th.

At the Hero World Challenge last December, a tournament he hosts and one that benefits his foundation, Woods said his goal was to return to the PGA Tour sometime in the future and play on a limited basis. He knew he needed time to ready himself to play against the best players in the world and to be able to walk 72 holes; he rode in a cart in the PNC Championship.

The time for his return could be next week.

Woods has said he will attend the Champions Dinner on Tuesday of Masters week. If history is any indication, Woods will announce his intentions on Friday.

If he decides to play, getting to the first tee alone would rank among his greatest comebacks in a career full of them.

Here are other comebacks he’s made that left onlookers in awe.

Masters: Tiger Woods’ complete history at Augusta National

Following fusion back surgery

From the start of 2014 through the end of 2017, Woods played in just 24 tournaments, his troublesome back which required three microdiscectomy procedures during the time keeping him away from the golf course.

Tiger Woods grabs his back after his drive on the ninth hole and would later withdraw in the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Brad Barr-USA TODAY Sports

In early 2017, he withdrew from two events. At the Champions Dinner that year at Augusta National Golf Club, he told a few members of the elite fraternity his playing days might be over.

The next day, however, Woods traveled overseas to meet with Hail Mary. In England, he met with a back specialist, who recommended to Woods a risky procedure. Woods, with his way of life in jeopardy, let alone his golf career, decided to have an anterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery two weeks later. The procedure was performed by Dr. Richard Guyer of the Center for Disc Replacement at the Texas Back Institute.

Woods built up his body and game and finished in a tie for ninth in the Hero World Challenge seven months later. In 2018, he continued his remarkable return to the game by playing 19 times and contending in the final two majors of the year – he tied for sixth in the British Open and finished runner-up to Brooks Koepka in the PGA Championship. Six weeks later, he won The Tour Championship, his first victory since 2013.

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates making a par on the 18th green to win the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

His form carried into 2019 and to Augusta National. In the Masters, he had five solid starts under his belt as he drove down Magnolia Lane. After rounds of 70-68-67, Woods stood two shots out of the lead with 18 to play. In a tense battle in the final round, where five of the contenders dunked balls into Rae’s Creek on the 12th hole, Woods and his experience shot 70 to win by one shot over Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele.

He thrust both his arms to the sky to begin his celebration of his first Masters victory since 2005 and his first major – his 15th – since he won the 2008 U.S. Open on a broken leg and torn knee ligaments. At 43, he became the second-oldest player to win the Masters, trailing just Nicklaus.

Tiger Woods celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green to win the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo by Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Following public scandal

Woods was the undisputed No.1 player in the world in 2009 as he won seven times around the world. Then his world turned upside down on Thanksgiving Night in 2009 when he was in a single-car crash that involved a fire hydrant, a tree, and several bushes near his Florida compound.

This photo taken November 27, 2009, and provided by the celebrity Web site TMZ.com shows a Cadillac Escalade that Tiger Woods crashed into a tree outside his home in Windermere, Florida. (AP Photo/TMZ)

Within days, multiple outlets reported Woods being involved in serial infidelity, which led to the end of his marriage, his manicured image being shattered, his public persona on Madison Avenue jolted, and the loss of nearly all of his sponsors.

Woods took a leave of absence from professional golf to get his mind straight. In February of 2010 near PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Woods apologized to his family, the PGA Tour, and fans for his behavior. Seven weeks later he returned to the game at the 2010 Masters.

But Woods would go 26 events without winning, a streak he finally snapped in the 2011 Chevron World Challenge he hosted. He won three times in 2012 and regained his standing atop the world golf rankings in 2013 as he won five times.

Tiger Woods reacts after making his putt on the 18th hole for his victory during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge at Sherwood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Following reconstructive surgery to his left leg

Two days after his epic playoff victory over Rocco Mediate in the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, a tournament that spanned five days in which Woods hobbled, limped, and somehow got through on a broken left leg and torn ligaments in his left knee, he underwent reconstructive surgery to repair the injuries.

Tiger Woods reacts to missing his birdie putt on the 19th hole of the playoff during the 108th U.S. Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 16, 2008 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

He missed the rest of 2008 and returned at the 2009 WGC-Accenture Match Play where he finished in a tie for 17th. It didn’t take him long to become the supreme golfer in the world once again. He tied for ninth in his next start and then won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Memorial, AT&T National, Buick Open, and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in his next 10 starts. After finishing second in the 2009 PGA – the first time he failed to hold at least a share of the 54-hole lead – he tacked on two more wins and two runner-up finishes in six starts.

Tiger Woods lifts the trophy for winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, March 29, 2009. Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

He ended the year with seven worldwide wins and 16 top-10s in 19 starts.

Golf Pride CPX grips

Price: $9.49 (Undersized and Standard), $9.99 (Midsize) and $10.49 (Jumbo) Who It’s For: Golfers who want a softer feeling, more-cushioned grip that still provides traction. The Skinny: The new CPX is the softest performance grip Golf Pride has ever made, and with a new raised traction pattern, it provides excellent traction too.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football called a dark horse for top five-star recruit

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are identifying their top targets in the 2023 recruiting class and one player near the top of the list is five-star safety Caleb Downs. The Georgia native has a connection to the program as his older brother, Josh, is a star receiver for the Tar Heels. Downs had a breakout year last season breaking school records and it’s possible he and his brother could play together. But where do things stand in Caleb’s recruitment? The No. 8 ranked player in the 2023 class per 247Sports has a total of 34 offers in his recruitment but there...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two tied at the top following first round of the Golfweek Senior Amateur National Championship

Just 19 miles from where golf’s first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, is being played, some of the world’s best senior amateurs are teeing it up themselves. PGA West in La Quinta, California, is hosting the Golfweek Senior Amateur National Championship, just a 30-minute drive from the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills.
LA QUINTA, CA
