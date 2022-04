“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” -Dr. Seuss. Life is a process of learning, and learning never ends. You should never choose an option of done. Never think that you have learned enough. When you think you are done with your learning, your learning will pause. As I believe, I am a fighter, a fighter of learning, and I keep striving to learn new things, and I never say that I am done. This opens new doors for me at every step of my life in new ways. That brighten up me, my vision, my mind, and my life.

10 DAYS AGO