Odessa Firefighter Sentenced for Killing Co-Worker While High on Mushrooms

By James Bouligny
 2 days ago

Pueblo, CO- An Odessa firefighter has been sentenced for shooting his friend in a drug induced frenzy.

Evan Gaw has been sentenced to 6 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office had deputies respond to a shots fired call at the KOA campgrounds in Pueblo West, Colorado.

Deputies were told by a complainant that they had heard a loud pop then a man screaming. The man identified as Evan Gaw was standing naked in freezing weather screaming about how he shot his friend.

The man who was shot, identified as Michael Mack, was lying on the ground on his right side with blood coming out of his left ear.

Gaw had called his wife and said he had to shoot Michael Mack because Mack was going to shoot him.

When deputies tried to place Gaw in custody, he repeatedly fought and struggled with law enforcement to the point where a taser was deployed. When the medical team arrived to evaluate Gaw, he said that he had taken about 9 mushrooms.

During an interview Gaw said, “I’m sorry I killed my best friend in the whole world. I’ve taken 3.2 grams of shrooms. I’m high as balls.”

According to Gaw, Michael Mack has grabbed the gun and a struggle ensued and the gun went off, killing Michael.  Gaw stated that Mack was going to murder him. he gave two stories about where the gun was located and who the gun belonged to.

Gaw was in a drug induced state and repeated that it was a dream, the world had reset, and made a statement about an alien coming to get him.

Gaw’s wife said the two had been best friends and that Mack has a history of depression and even attempted suicide before. She did not know if Evan Gaw had a history of drug use.

Evan Gaw will spend the next 6 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections and due to a plea agreement, cannot request or receive reconsideration or reduction of his sentence.

Gaw said, “I would take it back a million times. I would do anything to change it. I’m sorry and I will always love him. I understand that people are mad at me. I’m sorry. God bless everybody.”

