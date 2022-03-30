ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Take “Flight” at Mazza Museum’s April Funday Sunday

By Natasha Lancaster
findlay.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will offer Funday Sunday in-person on April 3 on the University’s campus. This free, public event will be held in two sessions; 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Registration is required and can be...

newsroom.findlay.edu

