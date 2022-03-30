ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Sooners softball the unanimous No. 1 in latest USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll

The hits just keep on coming for an Oklahoma Sooners softball team that just cannot be stopped. The team stands 30-0 on the season and is the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma maintained its hold on No. 1 and the top five remained intact in this week’s 2022 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Sooners (29-0 at the time of release) were part of a top five that went a perfect 19-0 last week.

OU needed a two-out walk-off home run by Tiare Jennings to edge Baylor 3-1 and complete the sweep in its Big 12 opening series. Prior to Sunday’s nail biter, the Sooner posted two eight-run wins over the Bears and a third on the road at No. 8 Kentucky. – NFCA

OU Softball has been pretty much unstoppable this season, but Baylor did manage to push them in their first series of Big 12 Conference play.

After the Sooners’ three-game series sweep against Baylor, they got back to their home run ways with a 10-1 win over Wichita State. Four Sooners hit home runs led by Grace Lyons who had her second three home run game of her career.

The Sooners will next welcome UAB to Norman for a two-game set this weekend as they look to continue their undefeated season.

Oklahoma State can be found at No. 6 in the country, while Texas is No. 21. Along with the Sooners, they are the only representatives the Big 12 has in the rankings at this point in the season.

Florida State remains the No. 2 team in the country sitting at 30-2.

The SEC is well-represented in the latest top 25. Alabama is the No. 4 team in the country followed by No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Georgia, No. 17 Auburn, No. 20 LSU, and No. 24 Missouri.

Whenever the move to the SEC does happen for Oklahoma, there’s going to be much stiffer competition on a regular basis.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

