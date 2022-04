A 5p per litre cut in fuel duty has been announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.The reduction will be implemented at 6pm on Wednesday and will last until March 2023.Motorists have been hit by record pump prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to an increase in the cost of oil due to supply fears.Retailers were also accused of failing to pass on a reduction in wholesale costs earlier this month.Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 167.3p, while diesel was 179.7p.This is an increase of 18.0p...

