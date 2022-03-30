ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

Northport Tigers maul William Floyd Colonials

By Bill Landon
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Northport Tigers boys lacrosse team opened their 2022 campaign with a road win against William Floyd in a 20-3 rout March 29. The Tigers...

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Tyrrell sisters & Swart named to World Games roster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse graduate student Sam Swart, senior Meaghan Tyrrell and junior Emma Tyrrell are among the 12 players named to USA Lacrosse’s women’s roster that will represent the United States at The World Games 2022. The lacrosse competition will use the new high-intensity Sixes discipline developed by World Lacrosse for events such as The World Games.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
WETM 18 News

Corning opens season with win at Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks began their season with a win on the road on Tuesday. The Corning boys lacrosse team won their season opener on the road against Horseheads 11-4. The Hawks led 3-0 after the first quarter and led 6-0 in the second. Mikey Gigliotti scored a game-high 4 goals for Corning. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northport, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Six Buffalo Bisons games to air on WNLO CW23 this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six Buffalo Bisons baseball games will air on WNLO CW23 during the 2022 season. The Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are coming off a successful season that saw them win the Triple-A East’s Northeast Division title. It was their 10th division championship in the team’s modern era. The games […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Meyer
Person
William Floyd
WETM 18 News

Corning lacrosse rolls past Ithaca

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys lacrosse team passed the early test. The Hawks surged past rival Ithaca on Thursday night 15-9 in a potential postseason preview. Ethan Hart scored four goals, while Chris Grimaldi scored three goals and added two assists for Corning (2-0). Nick Volpe also added two goals and two assists […]
CORNING, NY
FL Radio Group

Keuka College Baseball, Softball Alter Schedules Due to Weather

Despite the calendar nearing April, the winter weather in New York will not let go and has affected this week’s schedule for the Keuka College Baseball and Softball teams. Previously announced on Monday, the home baseball doubleheader against Medaille College scheduled for March 30 has been pushed back a day and has had the location flipped. The Wolves and the Mavericks will now be played on Thursday, March 31 at Medaille Sports Park at Buffalo Color Park.
WETM 18 News

BCANY holds first Section IV All-Star games

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a perfect night for some firsts. The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY of Section IV) held their first-ever All-Star games at Maine-Endwell High School Wednesday night. Players from the Elmira region had the opportunity to showcase their skills against the best in the Twin Tiers. On the […]
ENDWELL, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy