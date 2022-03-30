Northport Tigers maul William Floyd Colonials

Despite the calendar nearing April, the winter weather in New York will not let go and has affected this week’s schedule for the Keuka College Baseball and Softball teams. Previously announced on Monday, the home baseball doubleheader against Medaille College scheduled for March 30 has been pushed back a day and has had the location flipped. The Wolves and the Mavericks will now be played on Thursday, March 31 at Medaille Sports Park at Buffalo Color Park.

