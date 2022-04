Tommy Lloyd spent 22 years as Mark Few’s right-hand man turning Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. He needed just one season to return Arizona to prominence. Lloyd was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year on Friday after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. No other coach got more than three.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO