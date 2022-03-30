ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FedEx founder Fred Smith to step down from CEO: 'We have a rigorous succession plan'

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
FOXBusiness
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFedEx founder Frederick Wallace Smith is stepping down as CEO. The legendary business leader appointed Raj Subramaniam as the next successor for the multi-billion dollar global transport company and said the shift in leadership was planned for "quite some time." "In 2019, Raj Subramaniam, who was our CEO of...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Who is Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s new CEO and president?

Raj Subramaniam will be replacing Fred Smith as CEO and President of FedEx Corp effective June 1, the package-delivery giant announced Monday. Subramaniam, 56, joined the Memphis, Tennessee-based company in 1991 and served in several marketing and management jobs in Asia and the United States. He rose to become the...
MEMPHIS, TN
freightwaves.com

At FedEx, will a new person wear the CEO crown?

Corporate succession plans can be complex creatures. At FedEx Corp., a $90 billion company that has been run by its founder for 51 years, it is even more so. But the time for succession may soon be coming, according to a prominent consultant who has a long history with FedEx. By the end of 2022, and perhaps as early as its investor and analyst meeting on June 28 and 29, the Memphis, Tennessee-based giant (NYSE: FDX) could announce that founder, Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith (at left in photo) will relinquish the CEO role to become executive chairman, a new position. Should that happen, Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer (at right), would assume the CEO’s mantle as well as keep the presidency. Richard F. Smith, the founder’s oldest child, would be groomed to become the next COO once Subramaniam, 54, ascends to the CEO role.
BUSINESS
Milwaukee Business Journal

Sue Marks to step down as CEO of Brookfield firm Cielo

Cielo, the Brookfield-based recruitment process outsourcing company, said Tuesday that founder Sue Marks will step down as CEO of the company, effective May 31. Marks will continue to serve on the company's board, advising on key strategic initiatives and customer, partner and analyst relationships, Cielo said. Chief operating officer Marissa Geist will succeed Marks as CEO.
BROOKFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Corporation#Fedex Express#The Multi Billion#Fox Business#Fedex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
MySanAntonio

FedEx profit misses estimates, while sales beat on price hikes

FedEx shares tumbled after the company posted quarterly profit below Wall Street's estimates, pressured by rising costs related to a U.S. labor shortage and lower-than-expected package volume that countered gains from pricing increases. Earnings rose to $4.59 a share in the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28, the...
INDUSTRY
The Verge

Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan is stepping down

Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan is stepping down. In a blog titled “Moving Forward, with Gratitude,” Hasan says COO Sean Leow will be interim CEO and that the search for a permanent replacement is already underway. In an interview with Fast Company, Hasan says “personal reflections” and a desire...
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

How Success Happened For Ben Francis, Founder and CEO of Gymshark

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Francis, founder and CEO of Gymshark — the first-of-its-kind, British fitness community and apparel brand for my recent episode of How Success Happens. Building a brand requires tireless hard work, yet what I found most notable about Francis throughout our conversation was...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

How Success Happened for Stuart Landesberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative

Stuart Landesberg believes entrepreneurs can change the world. As the co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative (Grove), Landesberg has a deep passion for sustainability and a strong view that businesses can drive change. That’s why he started Grove, a sustainable consumer products company fueled by a mission to transform the industry into a force for human and environmental good with a commitment to be 100% plastic-free by 2025.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reuters

Chip supply chain bites own tail

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The semiconductor supply chain has become so tangled that its head is biting its tail. ASM International (ASMI.AS) is one company that supplies gear needed to make chips. In an interview with Nikkei Asia the Dutch company’s boss, Benjamin Loh, said lead times for producing its machines have extended because it is having trouble finding enough chips itself.
BUSINESS
Hopewell Valley News

HomeFront’s founder announces transition from CEO role

Connie Mercer, HomeFront founder, has announced that she will transition from her role as CEO on Sept. 30. Mercer laid the groundwork for HomeFront’s mission with volunteers around her kitchen table 31 years ago, and in the years since has built an effective and important organization that stands today as a national model for how to effectively break the cycle of family poverty, according to information provided by HomeFront on March 23.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy