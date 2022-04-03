Study: Popular Diabetes Drug Linked To Birth Defects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A popular diabetes drug is now being linked to birth defects.

A new study shows men who used metformin in the three-month period before fathering a child had a 40% higher risk of defects in their offspring.

The research followed more than 1 million births between 1997 and 2016.

The study observed children who were born to women under 35 and men under 40, but excluded babies born to women with diabetes.

Researchers say more studies are needed to determine if men taking metformin should make any considerations.