Boys B Squad Baseball falls to Ridge View 16 – 1

A pair of sweeps by the Hamlet baseball and softball teams, along with the Ellerbe soccer teams, highlighted local middle school play on Wednesday. Lady Red Rams mercy East Hoke behind Quick’s no-hitter. Playing on the road at East Hoke, the Hamlet Middle School softball team rolled the Lady...
The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors picked up two fast-pitch wins and entered the week with a 9-5 record. The Lady Warriors lost two games, falling 12-0 to Neshoba Central and 12-0 to West Lauderdale. They bounced back to beat Jefferson County 12-2 and Pearl 9-5. The Lady Warriors were to...
FARMINGTON — Several baseball games scheduled for Tuesday were shelved due to inclement weather across the region, but other high school teams made plans to brave the conditions. The Bloomfield High School baseball team scored a pair of wins at home over Pagosa Springs on Monday, while Aztec extended...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After eight seasons and three trips to the state finals, Joshua Staley is leaving A.C. Flora. He is likely headed to Ridge View High School to take over the Blazer program. Staley, who led the Falcons to the 2016 state championship, also had three trips to...
Three Gadsden-area players were voted the AHSAA basketball players of the year for their respective classes by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Guntersville's Olivia Vandergriff took home honors in 5A girls, while Pisgah's Molly Heard won the girls award in 2A and Plainview's Cole Millican won for boys in 3A.
Vicksburg High’s march toward a region baseball championship showed no signs of slowing down on Thursday. Rashad McCroy went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kealon Bass drove in two runs and scored two more, and the Gators crushed Provine 14-0. Vicksburg (13-6, 7-0 MHSAA...
High Point Academy has hired Jacob Smith as its boys basketball coach replacing Marcus Watts. Smith comes to High Point from Hunter-Kinard- Tyler High School in Orangeburg County. Smith brings a bevy of experience to High Point, serving as the coach for Fort Dorchester, Colleton County, and Cheraw, which he...
