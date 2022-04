SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It didn’t take long for newly acquired utility man Luke Williams to make a good impression on the Giants. Williams, who was acquired from the Phillies on Sunday, started at third base and blasted a two-run homer in the first at-bat of his Giants debut in a 9-5 win over the Royals on Wednesday afternoon at Surprise Stadium. Williams’ shot came off Kansas City right-hander Carlos Hernández and cleared the Royals’ bullpen in left-center field, jump-starting a six-run second inning.

