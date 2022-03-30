ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

Thanks to Alabama employees for aiding Ukrainian defense

southeastsun.com
 1 day ago

Below is a letter U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville wrote to the employees at Lockheed Martin’s Pike County facility. As the world watched Russia attempt to roll over its neighbor, few believed Ukrainian forces...

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Russia is losing a lot of tanks in Ukraine, but why?

In recent weeks, images of ruined Russian "tanks" and wrecked convoys have filled social media feeds. But are these images representative of a larger trend or merely isolated incidents? Is the Russian military paying for its military invasion in the form of hijacked tanks?. After all, the first casualty in...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pike County, AL
Pike County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Government
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine releases drone footage of artillery attacks on Russian post near Kyiv

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, took to social media to publish drone footage of a Ukrainian attack on a Russian post outside of Kyiv. Ukrainian forces haven't revealed the exact location of these attacks that saw Russian vehicles and barracks go up in thick white smoke. Business Insider also confirmed that geolocation hasn't been possible for this clip and even though it has been shared widely on social media by reporters and military analysts, the location remains under the wraps.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Tuberville
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukrainian#Lockheed Martin#Javelin#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Navy Times

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where ferocious fighting by the country’s fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought. A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate...
MILITARY
WKRC

Russian reporter fined after on-air protest to the country's attack on Ukraine

MOSCOW, Russia (CBS Newspath/Reuters/WKRC) - A Russian woman who denounced the Russian offensive in Ukraine during a live news bulletin on state television was fined 30,000 roubles ($280) on Tuesday (March 15), a court said, after the Kremlin denounced her act of protest as "hooliganism." Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy