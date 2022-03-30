ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'It was her voice' | Father nearly scammed by caller pretending to be his daughter in distress

KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scam goes beyond a call that claims...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Cloning
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Boating Accident During Family's Vacation in Aruba

A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a tragic boating accident last week during a family vacation in Aruba, according to published news reports. Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grader at the Buckingham Brown & Nichols School, died on March 23. The unexpected tragedy happened on the last day of the family’s vacation....
MILTON, MA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newlyweds who spent their wedding night in jail after the bride hit her own mother with a stiletto in mass brawl are now LIVING APART

A bride who spent her wedding night behind bars after attacking her own mother with a stiletto is now living apart from her new husband, MailOnline can reveal. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault earlier this week after the incredible wedding night bust up in which her new husband Eamonn Goodbrand and the best man, Goodbrand's brother, were also involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KHOU

Family Dollar clerk shot during robbery, HPD says

HOUSTON — A Family Dollar store clerk was shot during an alleged robbery by two suspects, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Family Dollar in the 3100 of Collingsworth Street in northeast Houston. Police said two male suspects went into the...
HOUSTON, TX
tatler.com

Anna Delvey's father speaks out about his daughter's actions

Anna Delvey (also known as Anna Sorokin), the notorious fraudster who conned much of New York’s elite society into believing she was a rich heiress, has always had an unquenchable thirst for the high life, as recently revealed by her father, Vadim Sorokin. According to the Mail Online, Delvey's father would often travel miles out of Eschweiler, a small industrial town in Germany, in order to buy his daughter designer clothes, and has continued to support (with difficulty) Delvey's lavish spending even to this day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHOU

Family asking man seen on camera taking their dog to return him

HOUSTON — A west Houston family is blaming last week’s strong winds for causing the gate to their backyard to break, which allowed for their beloved dog to escape. Their Goldendoodle made it to a gas station across the street where a man is seen on camera taking the dog and driving away.
HOUSTON, TX
BET

New Audio Emerges Of Louisana State Trooper Talking About Ronald Greene Killing

Audio has emerged from an interview with a state trooper who was involved in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, but Louisiana State Police have yet to comment. According to edited clips obtained by the Associated Press, state trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who was being interviewed by investigators, reportedly said about the traffic stop, "I was scared. He could have done anything once my hold was broke off him -- and that's why I struck him."
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy