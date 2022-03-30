'It was her voice' | Father nearly scammed by caller pretending to be his daughter in distress

Anna Delvey (also known as Anna Sorokin), the notorious fraudster who conned much of New York’s elite society into believing she was a rich heiress, has always had an unquenchable thirst for the high life, as recently revealed by her father, Vadim Sorokin. According to the Mail Online, Delvey's father would often travel miles out of Eschweiler, a small industrial town in Germany, in order to buy his daughter designer clothes, and has continued to support (with difficulty) Delvey's lavish spending even to this day.
Comments / 0