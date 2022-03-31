17-year-old girl killed after a two-vehicle collision in Clinton Township (Clinton Township, MI) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old girl lost her life following a two-vehicle accident in Clinton Township.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 7:30 p.m. on eastbound 19 Mile Road near Romeo Plank Road. The early reports showed that a gray Chevrolet Cobalt and a Ford Explorer were both traveling east on 19 Mile Road when the Cobalt sideswiped the Explorer [...]

March 30, 2022

