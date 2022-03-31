ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

17-year-old girl killed after a two-vehicle collision in Clinton Township (Clinton Township, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ng49m_0euYdsBY00
17-year-old girl killed after a two-vehicle collision in Clinton Township (Clinton Township, MI)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old girl lost her life following a two-vehicle accident in Clinton Township.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 7:30 p.m. on eastbound 19 Mile Road near Romeo Plank Road. The early reports showed that a gray Chevrolet Cobalt and a Ford Explorer were both traveling east on 19 Mile Road when the Cobalt sideswiped the Explorer [...]

Read More >>

March 30, 2022

Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1munn7_0euYdsBY00
Browse through Today’sMichigan Accident News

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Nationwide Report

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)

2 siblings dead, 3-year-old boy, 18-month-old child and another in critical condition in a crash (Riley Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, two siblings, including a 27-year-old woman, from Warren and her 15-year-old brother, from Emmett, were killed while three people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision in St. Clair County.
RILEY TOWNSHIP, MI
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Clinton, MI
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet Cobalt#Michigan Accident News
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers.  The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy