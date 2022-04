Corvallis High senior Sydney Soskis won three individual events and ran on a winning relay Wednesday to lead the Spartans in a three-team track and field meet at Crescent Valley. Soskis was first in the 100 meters (12.78 seconds), 200 (26.88) and long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) and also...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO