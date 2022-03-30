ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Downtown Lawrenceburg Enhancing Pet Friendly Feel of Downtown

radio7media.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG IS LOOKING TO ENHANCE THE PET FRIENDLY FEEL OF...

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 1

Related
OBA

Foley Main Street looking for citizen input to enhance downtown

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley Main Street, along with Foley Main Street sponsors, community partners, and the City of Foley are working together to support businesses and to capitalize on business and development opportunities that will help Downtown Foley emerge even stronger in the post-COVID-19 era. Envision...
FOLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Lawrenceburg, TN
Government
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSMV

I-24 in La Vergne closed for hours

Nearly 2 years after 26-year-old Jamarcus Esmon was murdered in Franklin. His family says they're one step closer to justice after two arrests have been made in the case. No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animales
WATE

Contractor leaves banister ‘hazard’ in Knoxville family’s home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville couple says they regret hiring a home improvement contractor last fall. They told WATE’s Don Dare they paid thousands of dollars in advance and Jonathan Presley started the job, but then quit. Four years ago, Presley and his brother, Warren, were charged...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mother, daughter face eviction from Knoxville mobile home lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother and daughter are days away from being forced to move their mobile home because medical bills put them behind on their lot rent. Phyllis Nuchols, 75, and her daughter Tammy Hunley have been living together in their single-wide trailer since 2018 in the Amherst Ridge mobile home park in West Knoxville. They received an eviction notice from the park owners YES Communities on March 15 and have until mid-April to move out after they couldn’t pay one month of their $449 lot rent.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WBIR

Busy weekend in downtown Knoxville

From music to a marathon and even a puppet parade, this first full weekend of spring has something for everyone in downtown Knoxville, visitknoxville.com. 3/24/22-4p.
KNOXVILLE, TN
cbs19news

THE DRIPBaR opens on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new business has opened on the Downtown Mall, and it could help you get that much needed energy boost. THE DRIPBaR located at 206 East Water Street in Charlottesville is the newest IV vitamin infusion center. It offers a wide array of IV drips that hydrate, energize, and boost immune systems.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Times Leader

Sartorio & Sons a pillar of downtown

WILKES-BARRE — Sartorio & Sons, “The Barber Shop,” is as much a pillar of downtown as it is one of the most fun places to walk in to. The family-owned and -operated shop has been in business for decades now. Dating back to 1956, the shop itself was purchased by Frank Sr. after Hurricane Agnes and has been Sartorio & Sons ever since.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
KFOX 14

First ever Pet Pawty heads to Downtown El Paso this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — This week's Just4Fun is will take you to a party people will like, and pets will love!. Grab your furry friend and head to San Jacinto Plaza for the Downtown Pet Pawty. "We know El Pasoans love their pets, and we love their pets,...
EL PASO, TX
Augusta Free Press

“Through the eyes:” Pet portraits by Staunton artist on display downtown

STAUNTON — While customers sip coffee and eat sandwiches at The By and By Café downtown, paintings of animals and a woman’s portrait decorate the walls around them. “I’ve always loved animals and pets,” said artist Oyunaa Waskin. “Painting and drawing pets — it’s very interesting, because they talk to you through their eyes. And show expression through the eyes.”
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy