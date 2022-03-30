Downtown Lawrenceburg Enhancing Pet Friendly Feel of Downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother and daughter are days away from being forced to move their mobile home because medical bills put them behind on their lot rent. Phyllis Nuchols, 75, and her daughter Tammy Hunley have been living together in their single-wide trailer since 2018 in the Amherst Ridge mobile home park in West Knoxville. They received an eviction notice from the park owners YES Communities on March 15 and have until mid-April to move out after they couldn’t pay one month of their $449 lot rent.

