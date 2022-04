HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ferguson's Pub bartender Reid Wheelon was hoping for an influx of customers with COVID-19 restrictions gone. But he says downtown is still a ghost town. "The office workers are definitely our bread and butter -- kind of that pau hana crowd," he said. "And we haven't seen them back yet. It's been a tough two years."

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO