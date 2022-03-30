ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kehlani and Justin Bieber Collaborate on New Romantic Song, "Up At Night"

Hypebae
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKehlani and Justin Bieber have joined forces on “Up At Night.” The single is part of Kehalni’s forthcoming album, Blue Water Road. “It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night.’ I love what Justin did, and...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Comes Through Blazing With Justin Bieber-Sampling Drill Song, "Baby"

Dallas-based rapper Asian Doll is definitely onto something with her latest release, "Baby." The song was previewed on social media on Monday (March 21) and Asian told her fans that she was thinking of dropping the full version that same day. She came through in the evening, dropping her new drill record with a feature from Sheemy and a new music video on YouTube.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehlani
Person
Justin Bieber
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

2022 Oscars After-Party: The Best Dressed Celebrities

Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Romantic#Justin Bieber Collaborate#Blue Water Road
Complex

Cardi B Reveals She’s a Fan of My Chemical Romance: ‘They Don’t Make Music Like This Anymore’

Cardi B has never shied away from showing love to other celebrities and musicians. The Bronx artist did just that on Tuesday when she took to Twitter to reveal that she’s a fan My Chemical Romance. Cardi praised the emo rock band by sharing a clip from the music video of their hit song “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” the lead single from the their 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.“Are you spending time in Malibu...
CELEBRITIES
MIX 94.9

Taylor Swift Teases New Song ‘Carolina’ in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Trailer: LISTEN

Taylor Swift fans can get a taste of new music by checking out the trailer for the big-screen adaptation of Delia Owens' popular novel Where the Crawdads Sing. The singer contributed an original song called "Carolina" to the soundtrack. The song is featured in the first trailer, which dropped Tuesday (March 22). Based on what we've heard so far, it's safe to assume that the track will be a cinematic thriller.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Charli XCX’s ‘Crash’ Leaves Her Darker, Artsier Side Behind for a Pure Pop Light Show: Album Review

Click here to read the full article. As someone affected by chromesthesia — the involuntary ability to associate sound with its various shades — Charli XCX has forever viewed music in dramatically different colors. Some have taken on dark, cold, experimental tones (like “Pop 2” and her lockdown project, “How I’m Feeling Now”); others have adopted warmer shades that skew decidedly toward commercial, mainstream pop (a la “Sucker” and “Charli”). With “Crash,” which she has declared is her last album for the Atlantic label, it’s abundantly clear which side of the color wheel she’s landed on for the moment: The avant-pop...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Tease New Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

Kylie Jenner may be the queen of lip kits and has recently enlisted the help of her older sister Kendall Jenner for the release of their second upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collection. Posing in an abundant halo of purple and white flowers, the two siblings showed off their neutral yet glamorous looks. Arriving on April 6, the younger Jenner shared the image on her Instagram, captioning the post, “Verified KENDALL X KYLIE 2.0 coming April 6. Feeling so blessed and excited to work on yet another makeup collaboration with my sister @kendalljenner! Our first collection together is still one of my favorites but wow i can’t wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time. [A] reveal happening today on my stories!”Kendall opted for a behind the scenes picture on her page, showing off her taut abs in a barely there lilac ensemble inspired by the bouquet of florals.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé makes bold fashion statement in dazzling sheer dress

Beyoncé is no stranger to head-turning style statements but her latest might just be her most impressive yet. The Lemonade hitmaker left her fans utterly stunned in a sheer, jeweled gown which left practically nothing to the imagination. Beyoncé shared the snapshots on Instagram and while her social media...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas on the Will Smith Oscars slap: “I’m bummed no-one stood up for Chris Rock”

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has waded into the row over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Many celebrities have come out to condemn Smith for his actions after he struck the comedian on-stage for saying that he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith in “G.I. Jane 2”, alluding to her shaven head. The actor has been vocal about suffering from the autoimmune disease alopecia, sharing the effects of the condition with her followers on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Olivia Rodrigo Wears a Girly Corset To 'driving home 2 u' Premiere

We’re certainly looking to Olivia Rodrigo as inspiration for how to put a modern twist on Y2K-inspired clothing, as the singer wore a bow-covered corset, opera gloves and pink mini-skirt to the premiere of her driving home 2 u documentary, which premieres March 25 on Disney+. Rocking a full...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy