Kehlani and Justin Bieber Collaborate on New Romantic Song, "Up At Night"

Kylie Jenner may be the queen of lip kits and has recently enlisted the help of her older sister Kendall Jenner for the release of their second upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collection. Posing in an abundant halo of purple and white flowers, the two siblings showed off their neutral yet glamorous looks. Arriving on April 6, the younger Jenner shared the image on her Instagram, captioning the post, “Verified KENDALL X KYLIE 2.0 coming April 6. Feeling so blessed and excited to work on yet another makeup collaboration with my sister @kendalljenner! Our first collection together is still one of my favorites but wow i can’t wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time. [A] reveal happening today on my stories!”Kendall opted for a behind the scenes picture on her page, showing off her taut abs in a barely there lilac ensemble inspired by the bouquet of florals.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO