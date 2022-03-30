New Info Released on Sgt. Williams
The City of Rochester has released new information on Rochester Police Sgt Melvin Williams...who became a person of interest in a State Police homicide investigation....wham1180.iheart.com
he was " a good officer" until he shot and killed the young lady . damn they forgot to include his boy scout merit badges. what copaganda 🐂!
