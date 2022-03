Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire are finally going to get it on in the ring again. With the WBA, IBF, and WBC bantamweight titles on the line the two men will meet for the second time on June 7th in Japan’s Saitama Super Arena. This, frankly, is one of the best matches in a 2022 that is already giving fans some good ones. Donaire had recently been considered yesterday’s news when the former titlist stepped into the ring with Inoue back in 2019. Inoue won the fight, as expected, but it was a war that is now viewed as a classic. In other words, Inoue found himself in a real fight that night. People were instantly, and obviously, looking for a rematch.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO