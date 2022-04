PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after he was diagnosed with a language disorder called aphasia. Willis’ diagnosis is raising awareness about research and resources in the city of Pittsburgh. Willis stepping away from his career was sad news in Hollywood Wednesday. Willis’ family said in a post on his daughter Rumor’s Instagram that the 67-year-old Willis has been experiencing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia. “Aphasia can affect the ability to speak, to understand language, to read or to write,” said Dr. Will Evans, a University of Pittsburgh assistant professor in the Communication Science...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO