ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UConn Celebrates Early-Career Faculty Award Recipients, Approves ‘Innovation Faculty’ Plan

By Stephanie Reitz
uconn.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA prestigious group of UConn faculty are being honored this year as the University’s latest recipients of early-career awards from the National Science Foundation, recognizing their potential as role models in education and research. The UConn Board of Trustees and Interim President Radenka Maric recognized 10 faculty members...

today.uconn.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

Faculty senate renamed to encompass distinct engineering faculty

Yale’s faculty senate will soon have a new name — and new seats for engineering faculty. Per an announcement in late February, engineering faculty will soon become a distinct entity — the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences — separate from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, with their own dean, budget and governing rules. They are currently represented under the umbrella of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Senate, a body elected by faculty vote that frequently weighs in on both University-wide and national issues.
NEW HAVEN, CT
US News and World Report

Helping High School Students Who’ve Fallen Off the College Track

The crushing COVID-19 pandemic – its variants now disrupting a third consecutive school year – continues to push high school students off track for college enrollment. The exact number of students who have given up on graduating high school due to the pandemic is still an unknown, but early indicators are alarming. A June 2021 survey by the consulting group McKinsey & Company found that 17% of high school seniors who had previously planned to attend postsecondary education were no longer aiming to go. Among low-income high school seniors, 26% had abandoned their plans. And graduation rates dipped across at least 20 states in 2021, a Chalkbeat analysis found.
CHANTILLY, VA
CBS Boston

Harvard Law Falls Out Of Top 3 In New Graduate School Ranking

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Some local universities are earning top honors in the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the best graduate schools, but it’s a prestigious law school’s slide that is making headlines. MIT took the top spot for best engineering school in the nation and Harvard University retained its title as the top medical school in the country and ranked second for education. However, Harvard is no longer ranked among the top three law schools in the country. Harvard Law fell to a fourth place tie with Columbia University, behind Yale University, Stanford University and the University of Chicago. Reuters reported that this is just the second time in over three decades that Harvard Law has been ranked outside the top three. “Is Harvard worse of a school today than it was yesterday? Of course not,” law school consultant Mike Spivey told the news outlet. “But Harvard will be the buzz.” Click here to see more of the rankings.
HARVARD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ZDNet

Interest in post-grad computer science programs spiked during pandemic

Enrollment in post-grad computer science programs increased when the pandemic hit. Faced with career and personal upheaval, many people chose to pursue upskilling opportunities through higher education in this popular career field, which has a positive long-term outlook. But enrollment appears to be slowing as the pandemic enters its third...
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

Colleges With the Largest Increases in Applicants

Fueled by the uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic and wider adoption of policies that only recommend, rather than require, SAT and ACT test scores, high school students applied for a record number of colleges in the 2020-21 college admissions cycle, driving application totals nationwide. (These are the highest and lowest paying college majors in America.) […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory University#Yale University#University Of California#Innovation#Uconn Celebrates#Interim#Nsf#Dartmouth College#Georgetown University#Harvard University#Tufts University#Vanderbilt University
The Verge

MIT is reinstating SAT and ACT requirements for incoming students

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said Monday it’s reinstating requirements that students provide scores from the SAT or ACT standardized tests for future admissions. At the start of the pandemic, many schools waived standardized test requirements for incoming students or, like MIT, made reporting them optional. The temporary...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy