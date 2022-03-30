ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Cop Shop (3/29)

Great Bend Post
 1 day ago

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/29) At 1:04 a.m. an injury accident was reported at 1222 E. K-4 Highway in Claflin. At 6:55 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 214. At 7:21 a.m. an...

Great Bend Post

Two women arrested on drug charges

Two women were arrested last Thursday in Great Bend on multiple drug charges. According to authorities, the women, 48-year-old Angie Pittman and 20-year-old Kiera Shepherd were renting a room at the Days Inn motel on 10th Street. They say a laptop computer containing software to print fraudulent checks, blank check paper, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the room.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend 10-year-old killed in accidental fall

On Thursday, March 24, at approximately 5:35 p.m., officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned man arrested and released for meth crime

On Monday, March 28 at about 7:30 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lakin Avenue and Polk Street in the City of Great Bend. The 2017 Ford Edge was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as James Perkins,...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man arrested in connection to cases from 3 counties

GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested Sunday in connection to stolen items cases from Ottawa County, Great Bend and Wichita. Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jeremiah Hayes said this morning that deputies were asked to assist the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in a burglary case involving a stolen skid steer and other equipment. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, through its investigation, had determined that the missing skid steer was at 419 E. Second Street in Gypsum, in southeastern Saline County.
GYPSUM, KS
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (3/30)

BOOKED: Josh Keller on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, Bond set at $200.00 Cash. BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000 Cash or Surety. BOOKED: Robert Amador on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: $600,000 loss in rural Kansas fire

More than $600,000 worth of property was destroyed in a Friday evening fire west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that a 38-year-old Saline County man was working on a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta in a building on his property in the 2500 block of Cottonwood Lane when the car caught fire.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County was prepared for disaster conditions

Hazardous weather conditions on Tuesday afternoon resulted in Barton County issuing a disaster declaration. That decision was discussed at the County Commission meeting on Wednesday. Shawn Hutchinson, the commission's chairman, has the authority to issue a verbal seven-day disaster declaration if he deems it necessary. County emergency risk manager Amy...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman dies after crash with a semi

CHASE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Chase County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Briana M. Lane, 32, Hutchinson, was westbound on U.S 50 three miles east of Strong City. The Nissan crossed the center line...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KBI: 16-year-old Kansas teen found safe in Nebraska

BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has canceled the Endangered Persons Advisory issued for 16-year-old Tia Howard. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported that Tia Howard was located Monday afternoon in Rulo, Nebraska and is being returned home. ——- BROWN COUNTY – The Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

New Audio Emerges Of Louisana State Trooper Talking About Ronald Greene Killing

Audio has emerged from an interview with a state trooper who was involved in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, but Louisiana State Police have yet to comment. According to edited clips obtained by the Associated Press, state trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who was being interviewed by investigators, reportedly said about the traffic stop, "I was scared. He could have done anything once my hold was broke off him -- and that's why I struck him."
MONROE, LA
Great Bend Post

Thieves steal $900 in quarters, water heater from Salina complex

A Salina property management firm is out approximately $1,300 after thefts at two of its apartment complexes. An employee of Jensen Properties LLC told police that on March 14 he noticed that some of the coin collection units on the washers and dryers in the facility at 415 E. Republic Avenue, had no quarters in them, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When the employee returned to check the units on Monday, quarters were missing once again.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Newton USD 373 releases statement on active shooter drill incident

NEWTON — Newton USD 373 Public Schools administration has completed a debrief with school resource officers regarding the misunderstanding surrounding an active shooter drill that occurred at Chisholm Middle School March 23. A routine drill at Chisholm Middle School was mistaken for the real thing which set off understandable panic with patrons and response from law enforcement.
NEWTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Students safe after car strikes school bus in SW Kan.

FINNEY COUNTY — Six students and the driver of a school bus were uninjured after an accident in Finney County Thursday morning. Just after 8 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a school bus was stopped in the 2500 block of Maple — southwest of Garden City — with its stop sign out and flashers on, preparing to pick up a pedestrian.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews control large fire in Sapulpa near I-44, Route 66

SAPULPA, Okla. — A fire is now under control in Sapulpa, near 6100 SW Boulevard and Route 66. Heavy smoke was visible from Interstate 44 Friday morning. Crews say a large pile of wood and material caught fire. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
SAPULPA, OK
