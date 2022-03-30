ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Sevier County EMA asks people to evacuate Wears Valley area due to large brush fire

Fox 19
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video. Hamilton County sheriff’s employee found passed out behind wheel prior to OI arrest: Video....

www.fox19.com

FOX Carolina

Brush fire in Pickens County

Fundraiser held to raise money for a scholarship named after a Boiling Springs High School student killed in a crash. Former Furman University head basketball coach Joe Williams passes away. Overturned tanker in Spartanburg County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Crews respond to overturned tanker in Spartanburg County. Fundraiser for boy...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
KRDO News Channel 13

About 19,000 people ordered to evacuate due to wildfire burning in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department posted Saturday that 19,000 people or about 8,000 homes need to immediately evacuate due to a wildfire burning in an open space. They say the fire is about 130 acres and zero percent contained as of 6:30 P.M. No structures have been damaged. According to police, the The post About 19,000 people ordered to evacuate due to wildfire burning in Boulder appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER, CO
WATE

Cocke County firefighters extinguish brush fire between Cosby and Newport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, as well as firefighters from Cocke County and Cosby put out a brush fire Tuesday evening between Cosby and Newport. The fire on Hickory Hollow Way near the intersection of Middle Creek and Pepper roads damaged some cars according to a spokesperson from Cosby Fire Department but no homes were damaged.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Hog barn burns, 2 thousand hogs dead

CORRECTION: A former edition of this article incorrectly identified the structure. The structure was a hog barn. This error has been corrected. BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A hog barn caught fire early Thursday morning in Darke County, officials said. Officials on the scene said firefighters responded to the Kenneth Scholl Hog Farm on Coletown […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Multiple injured after overnight shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple medics were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional dispatch told us crews were called to a reported shooting at Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue around 1:05 a.m. >>‘It was a shock;’ Ohio wrestling team caught in...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

68-year-old Cincinnati man found dead, suspect charged with murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 68-year-old Roselawn man was found dead during a welfare check early Thursday and now a suspect faces a murder charge. Cincinnati police said they went to Joyce Lane in Roselawn about 3:30 a.m. after someone called 911 and requested a welfare check on Terry Jones. First...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX/WBKO) - A Harrison, Ohio man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-65 south of Bowling Green on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Christopher Steger, 28, was driving a 2019 Ford...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTOL 11

Gas station, car damaged in shootout in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Stop & Shop gas station at Monroe Street and Auburn Avenue became the scene for a shoot-out around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, no one was hurt in the shooting. There were multiple shooters involved, firing from inside and outside of the gas station according to detectives.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Denver

Eldorado Climber Fall Turns Evacuation Mid-Rescue Due To NCAR Fire

By Anna Maria Basquez ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boulder County rescuers responded to a seriously-injured fallen Eldorado Canyon climber Saturday, using a highline during the transport and having to evacuate the area in amid the NCAR Fire evacuations. (credit: Rocky Mountain Rescue Group/Facebook) Drew Hildner, spokesman for Mountain Rescue Group, said the climber had fallen 30 feet, and it was an extended time before rescuers could get to them in the type of terrain the person was in. The NCAR fire evacuation took place mid-rescue. “The climbing in Eldorado Canyon is difficult in that it’s very blocky. Some people can have the long falls...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Fox 19

Suspect admits to shooting at Sycamore Township gas station: court docs

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest in connection with a shooting at a Sycamore Township gas station Monday night. Sothy Mil admitted to detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office he shot the 19-year-old victim twice with a G2 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at BP on the corner of Montgomery and Kenwood roads at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, detectives wrote in an affidavit.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

