Sevier County EMA asks people to evacuate Wears Valley area due to large brush fire

By Anna Maria Basquez ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boulder County rescuers responded to a seriously-injured fallen Eldorado Canyon climber Saturday, using a highline during the transport and having to evacuate the area in amid the NCAR Fire evacuations. (credit: Rocky Mountain Rescue Group/Facebook) Drew Hildner, spokesman for Mountain Rescue Group, said the climber had fallen 30 feet, and it was an extended time before rescuers could get to them in the type of terrain the person was in. The NCAR fire evacuation took place mid-rescue. “The climbing in Eldorado Canyon is difficult in that it’s very blocky. Some people can have the long falls...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO