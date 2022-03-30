Northwest Arkansas tornado rated ‘at least EF-2’
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a preliminary report for the tornado that touched down in Northwest Arkansas on March 30.
According to a tweet from NWS Tulsa, the survey team found damage in the EF-2 category within the Johnson-Springdale damage path.Arkansas school gym destroyed by tornado
Surveying will continue throughout the day but the tornado will be rated at least EF-2, according to the organization.
