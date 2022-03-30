ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Northwest Arkansas tornado rated ‘at least EF-2’

By Gary Gilbert
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8q3C_0euY4XhB00

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a preliminary report for the tornado that touched down in Northwest Arkansas on March 30.

According to a tweet from NWS Tulsa, the survey team found damage in the EF-2 category within the Johnson-Springdale damage path.

Arkansas school gym destroyed by tornado

Surveying will continue throughout the day but the tornado will be rated at least EF-2, according to the organization.

Additional information will be sent as they continue their evaluation.

