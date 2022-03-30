ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny Mesa Traffic Crash Leaves Car Atop Parked Ambulance

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
The wreck occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Greencraig Lane, just north of Balboa Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Three people suffered minor injuries Wednesday when a car crashed out of one Kearny Mesa parking lot and into another one below it, winding up atop the back end of an unoccupied ambulance, authorities reported.

The wreck occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Greencraig Lane, just north of Balboa Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Paramedics took two of the three people who had been in the white Tesla sedan to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of superficial injuries, the city agency reported. The third declined to be transported for medical care.

The crash left the car suspended over a retaining wall, its back end wedged against an embankment between the two lots and the front of it resting atop the ambulance, which was in a row of parked medical-services vehicles.

–City News Service, Inc.

