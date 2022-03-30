ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, TN

Former west Tennessee police officers charged with falsifying timesheets

By Jon Styf
mainstreetmaury.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A pair of west Tennessee police officials have been indicted on accusations the two falsified timesheets and earned improper pay of nearly $15,000 and more than $20,000, respectively. Former Mason interim Chief of Police and Gallaway Capt. Vatisha Barken is accused of receiving $14,933.66...

www.mainstreetmaury.com

