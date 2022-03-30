ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Women's Basketball Season Wrap Up

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 season of Michigan Women's Basketball met its unfortunate end on Monday night at the hands of the 1st seeded Louisville Cardinals. Michigan played a solid game and kept it within striking distance for all but the last couple minutes, trailing by two with only five minutes to go before...

KYTV

Missouri State introduces its next women’s basketball coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After an extensive national search, Missouri State University has selected Beth Cunningham as its next women’s basketball head coach. Cunningham, who owns an impressive 20-year collegiate coaching resume, arrives in Springfield from Duke University, where she has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach on coach Kara Lawson’s staff. Prior to her stint at Duke, she spent eight seasons (2012-20) as an associate head coach at Notre Dame for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. She was part of one of the best stretches in NCAA women’s history as Notre Dame compiled a 244-19 record in that span with seven straight 30-win seasons, six conference titles, five NCAA Final Four appearances, and the 2018 National Championship. The Irish followed that up with a runner-up finish in the 2019 NCAA Championship, finishing the year with the No. 1 scoring offense in the country (88.6 points per game).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS

