Adams County, OH

Adams County to celebrate 225th Anniversary

People's Defender
 2 days ago
Submitted News

Adams County will celebrate its 225th anniversary this year. The county was founded on July 10, 1797 and is named after John Adams, Second President of the United States.

In recent months, a committee has been formed, named the “225 Committee” that is actively planning several events that will highlight the history of the county and celebrate the rich history of the county.

Adams County Recorder Chris Moore will serve as the Chairman of the 225 Committee and will be joined by former Adams County Commissioner Stephen Caraway, West Union Village Councilman Jason M. Francis and Winchester resident Patty Jarvis. Moore plans to make additional appointments to the committee in the coming days. It is a goal of Moore to have someone from each region of the county represented on the committee.

An organizational meeting of the 225 Committee will be held on Monday evening, April 11 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Historic Wayside Inn. Community members who wish to participate are welcome to attend. The inaugural meeting will set dates for 225 Committee activities and plan for additional goals of the committee.

“I’m proud to assemble this team of community leaders that will help us come together as a community and celebrate Adams County’s 225th Anniversary,” said Recorder Moore.

For more information, please contact Caraway at (937) 515-1939.

People's Defender

