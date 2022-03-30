ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle School Students Examine the Extraordinary Journey of Ordinary Things

Cover picture for the articleWhat materials go into the creation of ordinary objects that we use every day?. Sixth-grade science students at George Fischer Middle School were surprised to learn that there is more than meets the eye...

