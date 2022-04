Two college sophomores - still wearing shorts and t-shirts from their Spring Break in Florida - rescued a journalist and his 12-year-old daughter after their car spun off the Indiana Toll Road in a heavy ice and snow storm this month.Mike Oblich and Jack Zagrocki, both Pennsylvania natives, had just flown back from Fort Lauderdale on 10 March and were making their way back to the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Indiana around 11pm when the dramatic scene unfolded on a remote stretch of I-90.“On the road was ourselves and then two cars ahead of us...

