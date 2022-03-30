Talkin' Music: Bracken Creek

GLEN CARBON - Don't miss the Double Wide Duo at The Cabin this weekend during their monthly residency.
Acoustic duo featuring Ryan and Nick of Johnny Rock-itt & the Double Wide Symphony, one of St. Louis's premiere cover bands, will be doing '80s, '90s, country and more at 6 p.m. Friday at The Cabin at Judy Creek, 3730 S. State Route 157, in Glen Carbon.
This rustic tavern, owned by Justin Pickering, is a treat inside serving craft beers, craft cocktails and simple food. The Cabin is a full-service bar, featuring a rotating menu of seasonal craft beers on tap, canned beer, wine and craft cocktails.
