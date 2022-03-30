ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Odds teams in the first round take a QB

By NFL Writers
NFL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start...

www.nfl.com

