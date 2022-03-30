ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Deadly crash shuts down Colquitt Road

westcentralsbest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff's Office deputies are currently investigating a deadly crash that happened on...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Man killed in I-20 wreck identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man killed in a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 20 late Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Kwesi O. Corley of Shreveport, 44, died in the collision that occurred around 4:50 p.m. on I-20 westbound at Interstate 49. The crash remains under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Accidents
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a reported deadly shooting Tuesday morning. Officers were called out around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 to the 8200 block of Pines Road at the Foxborough Cove Apartments. Police responded to the scene after receiving a welfare concern call.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Colquitt Road#Suv#Ochsner Lsu Health
KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KTAL

Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
TEXARKANA, TX
KATV

Suspect wanted in Pine Bluff homicide in custody

Herbert Pam III turned himself in Tuesday around 10 a.m. in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt. The Pine Bluff Police Department detective office have asked for assistance in locating Herbert Pam III. Police say Pam is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt at 103 Park...
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 10 In Morris County

UPDATE: The roadway was reopened around 1:30 p.m., police said. A serious crash shut down Route 10 in Morris County Monday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred near the Ridgedale Avenue intersection in Hanover, local police confirmed in a social media post shortly after 12:30 p.m. A photo from the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
MyArkLaMiss

Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shots fired by officer during follow-up investigation of ‘rolling shootout’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shots were fired during a follow-up investigation being conducted by the Shreveport Police Department on Monday afternoon (March 28). A representative of the police department says officers were at a house in the 1800 block of Clanton Street around noon Monday for a follow-up investigation in relation to a recent “rolling shootout.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy