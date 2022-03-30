1 stabbed in fight between 2 Walmart employees

A man was stabbed following an altercation at a cookout in northwest Laredo, authorities said. Laredo police officers responded to a stabbing report at 10:38 p.m. March 17 in the intersection of Big Bend Boulevard and Atlanta Drive. A man stated that a male identified as Guillermo Eduardo Garcia-Contreras, 30, had stabbed him with a kitchen knife. He stated they were at a cookout when he and Garcia-Contreras started having a verbal altercation that turned physical in the backyard of a home. During the fight, Garcia-Contreras stabbed the male in the stomach. Garcia-Contreras then drove off in a Nissan Altima. Meanwhile, the male was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. Authorities would locate Garcia-Contreras in the 200 block of Orleans Loop, where he was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

LAREDO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO