Behind Viral Videos

I tested the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff cleaner all over my house to see if it really is the miracle product people claim

By Jenny McGrath
 2 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

  • TikTok loves the Pink Stuff , an abrasive cleaning paste that looks a bit like chewing gum.
  • We tested it throughout the house to see what it cleans well and where it's more work than necessary.
  • Though we were skeptical, the Pink Stuff surprised us by being a great cleaner at some tough jobs.
I'm always up for trying a new cleaning product, especially one that promises to restore beloved cookware or make it look like your bathroom has just undergone a remodel. And that's why I recently purchased The Pink Stuff , a cleaning product that promises such miracles.

The store employee was skeptical as he handed it to me. "Let me know how it works," he said. I promised I would. Here it goes, sir.

What is it?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZoq5_0euXhLvS00

Jenny McGrath/Insider

The Pink Stuff is a paste that's popular on TikTok for its supposedly miraculous ability to clean everything from sneakers ( it works pretty well ) to rusty pans to bathroom tiles. It looks a bit like Silly Putty and could easily be mistaken for bubble gum, including its scent.

Stardrops, the company that makes the Pink Stuff says it's good for pans, grills, glass, ceramic tiles, sinks, cook tops, copper, and more.

Its ingredients include quartz (an abrasive), water, soap, sodium carbonate (washing soda, a stain remover), sodium silicate (a compound used in some laundry detergent), sodium bicarbonate (baking soda, an abrasive stain remove), glycerin (a compound used to make soap and lotion), fragrance, laurylamine dipropylenediamine (a preservative and emollient), acid red 52 (a dye), and dimethicone (an emollient).

You can also get other formulations of the Pink Stuff, including a toilet cleaner and multipurpose spray .

How does it work?

The paste formulation comes in a small canister. You dip a cloth or sponge in and wipe the goop on whatever you're cleaning. You can either let it sit for a bit or start scrubbing.

Because it's abrasive, you'll want to test a small, inconspicuous area first and be gentle with your application. If you're worried about the surface, you probably don't want to let the Pink Stuff sit for too long. I didn't find that leaving it on for hours made much difference anyway.

What's the Pink Stuff good for, and when should you skip it?

I tried Pink Stuff on shower tile, a burnt pan, a bathroom faucet, a rusty clothing rack, and a paint-stained window. In some cases, it outperformed a trusty Magic Eraser . The results were mostly positive, but there were a couple misses.

An alloy steel clothing rack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPDgi_0euXhLvS00

Jenny McGrath/Insider

I live in the Pacific Northwest, and the rain has done a number on the cheap clothing rack that I leave on my balcony. It's embarrassingly rusty. I scrubbed two different sections with a Swedish dishcloth dipped in the Pink Stuff and then a Magic Eraser, each for a minute. The Magic Eraser barely made a dent, but the Pink Stuff made the rack look almost new. In one section, at least.

Ceramic shower tile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkX3D_0euXhLvS00

Jenny McGrath/Insider

For tile, the Pink Stuff didn't do any better than a Magic Eraser, and neither did as well as non-bleach Clorox spray. I was fairly gentle with the Pink Stuff because I didn't want to damage the tile. The Pink Stuff also required more than a rinse with the shower head afterward because its grittiness tends to stick to surfaces.

A chrome faucet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfo8O_0euXhLvS00

Jenny McGrath/Insider

I've never been able to get my chrome bathroom faucet to shine. It always has buildup, even after cleaning. I've used every product under my sink, but the Pink Stuff got it gleaming. I spread it on, gently wiped it off with cloth, and then rinsed off the remaining residue.

A stainless steel pan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pneeS_0euXhLvS00

Jenny McGrath/Insider

I was asking a lot with the burnt pan. I've had it for years and only use it as a last resort. The Pink Stuff did very little on its own, especially compared to an SOS pad. Even after letting the pan soak in a pink paste for five hours, only the surface stains were gone.

Insider Reviews reporter Lily Alig had more luck when she cleaned her pan with the Pink Stuff , but reporter James Brains was disappointed it didn't miraculously cut through all the grime on his oven door.

A paint-flecked window
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKveo_0euXhLvS00

Jenny McGrath/Insider

I've been living with paint-flecked windows ever since I painted my window trim blue several years ago. I'm too scared of damaging my windows to razor-blade the paint off, and nothing else has worked except my fingernails. The Pink Stuff did an OK job when paired with a dry paper towel, but it left a lot behind and still required fingernail power.

The bottom line

I was as skeptical as the store employee who sold it to me, but the Pink Stuff is definitely worth the price. I'll keep it around to clean my faucet and other weird stains that other cleaners can't fix.

But it's by no means a perfect solution. It often takes vigorous scrubbing to work. (I'm not going to restore my clothing rack to its former glory anytime soon.) Plus, there's an extra step of washing away a filmy substance. It takes more effort to wipe away than an all-purpose cleaner, for example. Because of its gritty texture, you don't want to use it for everything and may want to skip delicate surfaces altogether.

