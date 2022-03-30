ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Five-Star Recruit Out Of Pennsylvania Fired Up To Visit Michigan

diehardsport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRanked as the No. 14 player in the 2024 class, Quinton Martin, an athlete out of Belle...

www.diehardsport.com

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan announces honorary captain for Maize & Blue Spring Game

Michigan will have a special guest on hand for Saturday’s Maize & Blue Spring Game. On Wednesday, the Wolverines announced via Twitter that Colin Kaepernick will be in the Big House to serve as the honorary captain. Kaepernick’s work with Jim Harbaugh goes back to the duo’s time in San Francisco from 2011-14.
COLLEGE SPORTS
