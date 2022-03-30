Cryptocurrency entrepreneur enters GOP Senate race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A cryptocurrency entrepreneur is the latest Republican seeking to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.

Bruce Fenton, who describes himself as a Bitcoiner and free markets advocate, announced his campaign Wednesday, saying he will run on a platform of freedom, human rights, free markets and peace. He is the CEO of Chainstone Labs in Portsmouth and managing director of Watchdog Capital, a licensed securities brokerage firm.

“I’m very much against the lockdowns, movement passes and other abuses we’ve seen over the last two years. I’m in favor of personal choice, sound economics, capitalism and small government,” he said in a statement.

Hassan, a Democrat, is seeking her second term in Washington. In addition to Fenton, six other Republicans have announced campaigns, including retired Army Brig. Gen Donald Bolduc, state Senate President Chuck Morse and former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley called Fenton an extremist whose entry in the race points to dissatisfaction with the current field of candidates.