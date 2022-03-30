ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Texas basketball signees shine during McDonald's All-American Game

By Kevin Borba
 1 day ago
Two future Longhorn hoopers had the opportunity to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game.

Five-star forward Dillon Mitchell and five-star point guard Arterio Morris both suited up for the East team on Tuesday night, and the duo helped lead their team to a blowout victory of the West team. Their appearance in the game marks the No. 21 and No. 22 players in Texas history to participate.

The East easily overwhelmed the West en route to their 24-point victory, and both Mitchell and Morris had moments where they were standing out amongst the nation’s best high school players.

Mitchell, who ranks as the No. 14 overall recruit in the country, finished the game with nine points, four rebounds, and two assists. He also had some extremely acrobatic finishes and dunks.

Morris, the No. 19 overall recruit who was originally slated to play for the West team but was switched to the east squad after some players were unable to play, finished with 12 points, three assists, and one steal. He and Mitchell both showed flashes that should have Longhorns fans excited.

Morris and Mitchell are accompanied by four-star guard Rowan Brumbaugh in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class and will look to help continue the momentum Texas built under Chris Beard in year one.

