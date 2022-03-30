ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Doctor charged with secretly taking lewd photos of women

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — A New York doctor accused of secretly taking lewd photos of unsuspecting women in a high-end shopping area of Boston last year was released without bail at his arraignment Wednesday.

Dr. Damon DeTeso, 49, appeared remotely in Boston Municipal Court to answer to 21 counts of photographing someone’s sexual or intimate parts without consent, and 15 counts of attempting to do so, according to prosecutors.

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. His lawyer, Philip Tracy Jr., did not address the allegations in court. A voicemail was left with Tracy.

Prosecutors did not request bail because he has no criminal record. He was also ordered by the judge to stay away from the store.

DeTeso sat outside a clothing store on Newbury Street in Boston last September with his phone sticking out of a backpack in such a way that women entering or exiting the business had to step over it, prosecutor Daniel Nucci said in court.

DeTeso is a radiologist with Millennium Medical Imaging, which provides services under contract to Saratoga Hospital, in Saratoga Springs, New York. The hospital in a statement said DeTeso had requested, and been granted, an indefinite leave of absence.

“Until further investigation and satisfactory resolution of this matter, Dr. DeTeso will not be conducting any services related to Saratoga Hospital,” the statement said.

DeTeso has ties to Massachusetts. According to his online work profile, he has a medical degree from UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester and did his residency at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He has been licensed in New York since 2004, according to state records. He attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, according to his Facebook page.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

