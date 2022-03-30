Security in West Africa & Meet the USADF: Engaging Africa Through Its People

Last year, the New York-based firm, known for its famous bets on Stripe, JD.com, Meituan and Roblox, raised $6.7 billion for its Private Investment Partners 14 fund. From that fund, Tiger Global made more private investments than any other firm last year — about 340 as of late December — roughly one investment per day, according to CB Insights.
Today on Africa 54: Singapore’s Prime Minister assures President Joe Biden that his country stands with Kyiv, as the conflict with Russia rages; Nigeria’s chief of defense staff vows that the perpetrators of a deadly attack on a passenger train will be punished; And…are you confused by new tech buzzwords? A Nigerian tech entrepreneur will explain.
Several countries across the African continent are currently embroiled in war. Some of those worst hit are South Sudan, Ethiopia, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Burkina Faso. These armed conflicts are caused by a range of factors, including bad governance, corruption, poverty, rights violations and religious intolerance.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
Cubans are arriving at the U.S. border in record numbers with thousands more making their way through Central America and Mexico. NBC News’ Guad Venegas explains the dangers these immigrants face when they journey through the country. March 23, 2022.
MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the United States on Tuesday for its swift action to approve aid to Ukraine even as investment in Central America is stalled over "bureaucracy." The United States has dedicated billions of dollars in assistance, including weapons, to...
Rebel forces fighting in northern Ethiopia have agreed to a government offer of a truce to allow aid deliveries to reach millions of people in urgent need of assistance. No aid has been delivered to the Tigray region since mid-December, with the government accused of imposing a blockade. It blames rebel forces.
WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on alleged arms dealers and companies it said were involved in procuring weapons for Myanmar's junta, coordinating with similar measures from Canada and Britain. The U.S. measures targeted three alleged arms dealers and two companies linked to them,...
SDE BOKER, Israel — (AP) — Israel on Monday hosted the foreign ministers of four Arab nations and the United States in a bid to strengthen its position in a rapidly shifting Middle East. The gathering brought together the top diplomats from all but one of the Arab...
DAKAR, March 29 (Reuters) - The United Nation's peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo lost contact with a helicopter on Tuesday flying over an area in the east of the country where fighting has broken out between M23 rebels and the army, it said on Twitter. Reporting by...
Growing up in a poor village in Burkina Faso, Francis Kéré did not play soccer with the other boys. He helped fix houses. After winning a scholarship to a vocational school for carpentry in Germany and attending architecture school at the Technical University of Berlin, Kéré did not rush to join a prestigious firm. As an architecture student, he had raised the money to build an elementary school in his hometown, Gando, with construction help from local residents, drawing blueprints for them in the sand.
Nairobi — Rights group Amnesty International has issued a scathing report on the failure of global drug companies and Western governments to quickly provide COVID vaccines to millions of people in Africa. In its annual report, Amnesty says tens of thousands of deaths could have been prevented if companies put people before profits and if governments were less nationalistic.
Egyptian officials have unearthed several over 4,000-year-old tombs of palace officials, including senior diplomats, priests and a prince who lived in a time of natural and political crises. For VOA, Hamada Elrasam has this photo gallery with captions by Elle Kurancid.
Addis Ababa — Ethiopian authorities and rebels in the Tigray region are accusing each other of blocking aid deliveries to Tigray that had been agreed to a week ago. The ongoing fighting comes as the U.S. ambassador to Ethiopia visited the Afar region, where the aid trucks have been held up.
ALGIERS, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had an "excellent meeting" with the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler during which they discussed the war in Ukraine, one of several issues that Washington and its Gulf partners are not in full agreement on.
The sanctioned Russian soprano is sharing some plans. She says on Instagram: ‘Soon I will be back to work.. not really missing it, to be honest…, but in this few months I will visit places I have never been…’. Her new Monaco-based agent Maxim Berin told Russian...
Abuja, Nigeria — Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum on Thursday called for Nigeria to help create a regional military task force to combat insecurity in the Sahel region. Nigeria's neighbors Niger and Burkina Faso are struggling to contain militant insurgencies aligned with the Islamic State and al-Qaida that have spread across their territories.
March 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank said on Tuesday it would do an initial public offering of its 50% interest in small lender African Bank Holdings Ltd (ABHL) after scrapping plans to sell the stake to investors. None of the interested investors were "suitable" to buy the stake...
