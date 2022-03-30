Security in West Africa & Meet the USADF: Engaging Africa Through Its People

Growing up in a poor village in Burkina Faso, Francis Kéré did not play soccer with the other boys. He helped fix houses. After winning a scholarship to a vocational school for carpentry in Germany and attending architecture school at the Technical University of Berlin, Kéré did not rush to join a prestigious firm. As an architecture student, he had raised the money to build an elementary school in his hometown, Gando, with construction help from local residents, drawing blueprints for them in the sand.

