Photos of Celebs Next to the Real-Life Actors They Portrayed On-Screen

By Janaya Wecker
Harper's Bazaar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Hollywood, it's common for actors to portray other actors, whether it's for a biographical drama, comedy, musical, you name...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Harper's Bazaar

Bradley Cooper Brought His Mom as His Date to the Oscars

Bradley Cooper melted every viewer's heart as he walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet with his mother. The A Star Is Born actor looked elegant in a black Gucci tuxedo while arriving at the event. And his sweet date matched his look. Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano, wore a floor-length black dress and silver sequined blazer. She went for comfort in a pair of black flats and accessorized with a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses. Cooper embraced his mom on the carpet as they smiled and posed for photos.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'CODA' star explains how a real-life moment led to an emotional scene on screen

The hit movie “CODA” is not just entertaining audiences. It’s also sending a powerful message. The film follows a CODA, which stands for “child of deaf adults,” whose dream of following her passion for singing comes into conflict with her family’s struggling fishing business. The movie is nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur. It also stars Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, who says the film is important.
MOVIES
SheKnows

7 Hollywood Actresses Who Refused to Hide Their Real Bodies On Screen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether or not you realize it, Photoshop plays a huge role in the entertainment industry — probably more so than we even think already. And the favorite target of Hollywood and the media’s Photoshop and retouching tends to be women’s faces and bodies, no matter how impossibly perfect-looking they may already be to begin with. We’ve seen the damage it causes to mental health (for young people especially) to constantly be looking at retouched photos, and it’s clear that the trend has unhealthily shifted beauty standards, making them nearly impossible to achieve. Many actresses, however, have taken a stand against their real bodies being altered on-screen in their movies and TV shows, refusing to allow retouching on their projects — and we absolutely love that.
TV SHOWS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: “Top Gun: Maverick” Features a Scene Between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer “That Will Make You Cry”

On the ground here in Hollywood, living the dream…. Lot of talk about “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long awaited sequel to a movie from the 1980s. Sources tell me that there is a scene between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer “that will make you cry,” I was warned. Kilmer has survived throat cancer but cannot speak. Nevertheless, he was included in “Maverick” to replay his character from the original film, “Iceman” aka Lt. Tom Kazansky.
MOVIES
Bradenton Herald

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Salaries: Kevin Costner and Other Stars of Hit Western Series Rope in the Big Bucks

It pays big money to be part of the Dutton family! The stars of the Paramount Network’s massive hit Yellowstone bring home some impressive salaries to go along with the show’s success. Even before it became cable’s top-rated show, Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, became one of the highest paid TV stars per episode simply for signing on to the series.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
MOVIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
d1softballnews.com

Oscar 2022: Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt and other nominated couples

Film couples but not from the Oscars, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are also on the list. A coveted double that in this edition the Spanish couple could achieve both –Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem like the one formed by Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemonsthese nominees in the supporting performance categories for “The Power of the Dog.”
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

All the red-carpet fashion from the 2022 Oscars

The Academy Awards were back in full swing this year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — meaning that we once again got to enjoy a full Oscars red carpet of fashion. From Lily James in Versace to Zendaya in custom Valentino, Jessica Chastain in Gucci and Kirsten Stewart in Chanel, see all of the red-carpet arrivals from the 2022 Academy Awards, here:
LOS ANGELES, CA

