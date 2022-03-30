ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Leah Peterson, Architect at Prairie Design Studio

By Josiah Kopp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHorace, ND native Leah Petersen is a licensed architect at Prairie Design Studio. She graduated from NDSU in 2017 with her Master’s Degree in Architecture. She has always had a passion for art and the design industry allows Leah to use her creativity in realistic and constructive ways....

Travel + Leisure

This Organization Is Spotlighting Designers of Color — and Its First Project Is a Stunning Hotel Renovation in the Berkshires

The field of art and design should represent the full spectrum of colors and textures in the world — as well as the people in it. But in the interiors industry, as in many others, connections and influence often lie in the hands of a few. One nonprofit is trying to change this culture of exclusivity: The Kaleidoscope Project, which provides platforms for designers of color.
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
Apartment Therapy

This Creative Director’s Historic Live/Work Loft Is Minimal, Postmodern, and Cool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Victoria Ashley, founder and creative director of Laundry Day. Victoria Ashley is the founder and creative director of Laundry Day, a Canada-based, design-forward glassware and smoking accessories brand. And the life/work loft she rents in Victoria is proof of her passion for intentionally designed objects; every piece of furniture and decor in her home is storied and incredibly stylish.
L.A. Weekly

Meet Power Painter Cleon Peterson

Cleon Peterson makes striking, graphic paintings illustrating and narrating the dark power dynamics that permeate, manipulate and compromise society. With aggressively clean lines, stylization that invokes classical mythology, street art, branding, and state-sponsored propaganda, and a saturated palette of inky black, blood red, and chapel white, Peterson blends personal experience with battling demons into haunting portraits and chaotic scenes of injustice and depravity. His high-energy works are full of life and death, violence and disruption; but the compositions have the deliberative presence of icons, allegories, and symbols — and increasingly a sense of reflective wit, dark humor as a coping strategy. How are ordinary people so monstrous? How is monstrosity so beautiful? Are we the good guys or the bad guys? Peterson’s newest show is now open in New York at albertz benda.
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
