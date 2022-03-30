ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Meet Ruth Economy, Interior Designer at McNeal & Friends

By Josiah Kopp
designandlivingmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Economy is a 27-year-old interior designer based out of Fargo. After graduating high school from Langdon, ND, she dedicated the next four years of her life to traveling and engaging in volunteer work around the world. Ruth has always had a love for art and creativity, while also being strong...

Fargo, ND
