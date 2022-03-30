Dyson's new headphones double as wearable air purifiers

Related
People
This Air Purifier Is an 'Allergy Sufferer's Dream,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Under $60
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Some dread the chill of winter while others dread allergies that come with spring (and rightfully so). Thankfully, you still have time to prepare for the pollen-filled months ahead to ensure you can enjoy sleeping with the windows open without causing your sinuses to suffer. An air purifier might be the key to putting your allergy symptoms at bay, and we found one on Amazon that's on sale.
Amazon Shoppers Say This Upright Vacuum Sucks Up More Dust Than a Bissell, and It's on Sale
If you're looking for a new vacuum that can handle your next spring cleaning project, Amazon shoppers believe this popular Hoover upright option is up to the task. Plus, it's $25 off right now. The Hoover Windtunnel Air vacuum is designed to easily move around your home with a swivel...
People
This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is 'Better Than Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's Under $100 Right Now
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning your house can be a daunting task, and finding the right tools can be even more difficult. But what if we told you Amazon had a stick vacuum on sale for less than $100 right now? No, this is not a drill, we really did find a cordless vacuum cleaner at an affordable price. The best part is it's backed by thousands of shoppers and some even say it's better than a Dyson.
This 'Feather Light' Cordless Vacuum Is Comparable to a Dyson, and It's Over $100 Off at Amazon
If you've ever gotten frustrated from vacuuming the house with a cord trailing behind you, you'd hardly be alone. Using a cordless vacuum cleaner, on the other hand, provides you with so much more freedom, giving you the ability to get into those tough corners without having to unplug and replug the vacuum every time you run out of cord. And luckily, now you don't have to spend a lot of money to snag a powerful cordless vacuum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 air purifiers that can fill any living space with clean air
We've learned new ways to take care of our well-being in our working and residential environments as the pandemic has impacted our lives over the last two years. We welcomed disinfectants, masks, and surgical gloves into our lives, and realized that keeping everything clean and free of bacteria is necessary. Keeping the air clean is one approach to maintaining our hygiene, too. The air is not a solid thing you can clean with disinfectants and detergents, but air purifiers are around to help.
What a Steal: Walmart Just Slashed the Price of This Popular Cordless Vacuum to $99
Without the proper cleaning equipment, it'll take a lot more time and effort to get through your spring cleaning checklist. So if you're in the market for a gadget to tackle everyday messes on your floors, you'll want to head to Walmart. The retailer just launched a can't-miss deal on...
I deep-cleaned my carpets and showed people what was in my vacuum – the contents are gross but everyone’s impressed
PETS and kids running around your home can certainly make for one dirty carpet. You may actually be shocked to see just how much pet hair and dirt is hiding in your carpet after cleaning - or at least this woman was. One cleaning-obsessed mom showed exactly how gross her...
CNET
Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Brings Big Bargains on Laptops, TVs, Tablets and More
Spring is almost here, making it the perfect time to breathe fresh life into your home with updated technology. Best Buy's latest 3-day sale features price cuts on a ton of top tech across the store. Find big savings on everything from laptops to TVs, small appliances, tablets, headphones and more. You can shop the entire selection of deals at Best Buy. Take advantage of these deals while they last -- this sale ends Sunday, March 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breathe easy with this discounted Insignia air purifier from Best Buy
Save $60 when you purchase it today.
The best gadgets under $100 you can buy for yourself now
Want to update your tech without breaking the bank? The best gadgets under $100 in 2022 prove you can snag high-performance devices at prices that won’t make you fear your credit card bill. So let’s talk numbers. Think you have to shell out $200 or more for a...
Amazon Just Put a Bunch of Customer-Favorite Bed Sheet Sets on Sale — Up to 50% Off
If your bedding is in need of a comfortable upgrade, now's a great time to shop for bed sheets on Amazon — especially since your sleep routine may be thrown off by the arrival of daylight saving time. With deals on a slew of top-rated sheets sets, the retailer...
Amazon: Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage $17.89 (49% off), Fire HD 8 Tablet only $44.99 (50% off), Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner $19.99
This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has impressive buys today including Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage 10 piece set only $17.89 (48% off), Fire Tablets and Kids Fire Tablets for 50% off, Auto Joe 12-Volt Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner for $19.99, Razer gaming accessories (up to 58% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $109.99 (reg. $159), Children's Easter books starting at $2.39 and more! See the list of deals below.
Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Carpet Cleaner Is 'Shockingly Effective,' and It's on Sale
If you're a pet owner, then you're far too familiar with stains appearing on your carpets and upholstery. And if it seems like those marks just won't come out, what you need is something a little more powerful, like a carpet cleaner. Right now, the Bissell Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner...
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
Amazon Shoppers Say This Powerful Steam Cleaner 'Tears Through Gunk' — and It's on Sale
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring cleaning season gives you the excuse to pull out your biggest machinery. It's the time for powerful vacuum cleaners and sleek steam mops, the kinds of appliances that are able to pull up those sticky messes you thought were beyond repair, to shine. This year, add a steam cleaner to your spring cleaning toolkit, like the McCulloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner, which is now under $200 at Amazon.
I've tested over 30 robot vacuums. This Roomba model is the best one you can buy.
The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is self-emptying and did the best job of cleaning in our tests. It's the top pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums.
This Smart Air Purifier Literally Has me LOLing and Breathing Better
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect air purifier for quite some time. After all, since I have seasonal allergies, sensitive skin and eyes, and a tiny NYC apartment that retains the smell of salmon cooked two days ago, clean air is a priority. And while I’m a bit of a nerd that actually enjoys researching the best of the best products and gadgets, the air purifier market is tricky, confusing, and… not so fun. Saturated with complicated terms and acronyms and flashy marketing, it’s easy to succumb to advertising that tricks you into buying more than you actually need.
Dyson’s new Airwrap fixes one of its biggest problems
Dyson has unveiled a new version of its Airwrap multi-styler, which makes styling hair into soft waves and curls quicker and easier, as there’s no need to use different barrels for the left and right side of your hair. The Airwrap uses warm air to create an aerodynamic phenomenon...
Fresh air is just minutes away with Dreo’s Macro Pro HEPA air purifier
You don’t have to step outside every time you want a breath of fresh air. With a quality air purifier, you can get that fresh air wherever you want in your home. With a high filtration level you can cut down on nasty things to breathe in, from allergens like pollen and dander, to pollutants like smoke. The kind of fresh air Dreo is delivering with its Macro Pro air purifier will even deal with bacteria and virus particles in the air.
Deal: Best Buy’s Latest Sale Is the Best Way to Upgrade All Your Audio
It might not feel like spring, but for those who are looking for a seasonal refresh, don’t limit that shopping spree to your wardrobe. Instead, consider your audio needs. You’re going to be outside more often (for NYers, this might not happen until late April), on the move between work and home and hopefully traveling more. If you’ve been relying on the same speakers, headphones and earbuds during the past two years, it’s a good time to upgrade, thanks to a number of audio discounts available at Best Buy at up to 50% off, many involving some of our favorite brands (Sonos, Sony, Bose, etc.).
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0