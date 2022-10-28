Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for October 2022: Halo Infinite, Deathloop, and all benefits

As the name suggests, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the ultimate, online premium subscription service for Xbox consoles. This service has many features that enhance the users' experience of the Xbox platform like the ability to freely download and play hundreds of Xbox games for a limited time. Gain access to exclusive deals and discounts that will help you save tons of money when purchasing games. And play Xbox games on the go through your mobile devices thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, all for a small monthly fee.

There are so many more benefits to subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate . One of which is one of the more underappreciated aspects of the service — Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. Every month, subscribers will be rewarded with Perks that contain in-game items and free access to the premium features of third-party apps.

The list of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks on offer changes from month to month. So, we have decided to compile a list of all Game Pass Perks currently available and update it when new Perks arrive. This way, you can keep up to date on the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks and grab them at your leisure.

What are Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks can best be described as free downloadable content provided by Microsoft as a reward for those who subscribe to the service. These Perks can take the form of in-game items like player costumes, weapon skins, playable characters, or even in-game currency that can be used to purchase content from the in-game stores.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks aren't just for video games; they also apply to third-party apps. For example, some Perks can grant you temporary free access to the premium features of a third-party app like Discord or Spotify, which generally require you to pay a separate monthly fee to access.

There are some caveats when obtaining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. For starters, the Perks are only available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you only have a free or an Xbox Live Gold account or are only subscribed to Game Pass PC or Game Pass Console, you will need to upgrade it to an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account to claim the Perks.

Secondly, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks are available for a limited time, so you will need to claim the Perks before the time limit on them expires. Once you have claimed a Perk, you then receive a grace period where you must redeem the Perk's code before the appointed deadline. And thirdly, you will need to own the game or app the Perks are associated with before you can use them.

How do I claim Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks?

There are multiple methods where you can claim Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. The first is by signing into your Xbox home console, scrolling down the home page, and opening up the Game Pass menu. Then, you will need to click on the "Perks" option, where the list of Game Pass Perks resides. Select and click on the Perk you want, and then you will see a screen where you can grab the Perk's code by clicking on the "Claim" option. Finally, you will then be taken to the Microsoft Store, where you can redeem the code and download it to your console.

The second method is by opening the Xbox Game Pass app on your tablet or smartphone, clicking on your profile, and seeing the list of Perks at the top. Then click on the Perk you want, press the "Claim" button, and you will be given a code that must be entered on the Microsoft Store via your home Xbox console or PC to redeem the content. Do note that some Perks might be unavailable on the mobile app.

The third method is to open up your Xbox app on your Windows PC. On the top left-hand corner, click on "Game Pass" to open up the Game Pass menu to see "Perks" in the middle of the screen. Click on that, and you will access the list of Perks where you can select the Perk you want, claim the code, and then redeem it in the Microsoft Store app.

Do note that when claiming a Perk for a third-party app, you will be given a link that takes you directly to the website for the associated app, where you can redeem the benefits of the Perk.

List of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Below is the complete list of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks currently available and their deadlines and grace periods. New Perks are added on an irregular schedule from month to month, so we will be on the lookout for these additional Perks to ensure you don't miss out on these free rewards.

Gems of War Daemon's Bargain Bundle — Claim by Nov. 1, 2022, and redeem by Nov. 7, 2022.

From the creators of Puzzle Quest comes Gems of War, a puzzle/strategy/RPG hybrid where the forces of good and evil wage epic battles on puzzle boards. Embrace the powers of darkness with the Gems of War Daemon's Bargain Bundle.

This Perk bundle will recruit the Legendary Daemon, Bile Blackheart, add the Legendary Sword known as the "Blade of Guilt" to your armory, and grant you additional upgrade materials to spend.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of Gems of War and can only be claimed once per account. Do note that this Perk is unavailable in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis September Member Monthly Bonus — Claim and redeem by Nov. 1, 2022

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is the latest entry of SEGA’s long-running action-MMORPG series, Phantasy Star Online. Gain an edge in combat with the October Member Monthly Bonus Perk. This Perk will grant you five N-Half Scape Dolls to revive yourself during battle and 50 Photo Chunks to augment your weapons and units.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and can only be claimed once per account. Note that this Perk is unavailable in Belgium, Japan, the Netherlands, and South Korea.

Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits Pack — Claim by Nov. 8, 2022, and redeem by Nov. 15, 2022

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer survival-horror game where you play as a group of survivors trying to avoid being murdered by savage serial killers, demons, undead spirits, and much more. Experience the pasts of The Legion and Yui Kimura with the Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits Pack. This Perk pack contains two rare costumes: The Legion’s High-Vis Horror costume and Yui’s Kumi-Daiko Performer costume.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of Dead by Daylight and can only be claimed once per account.

The Elder Scrolls Online Noweyr Pack — Claim Nov. 8, 2022 and redeem by Nov. 12, 2022.

The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG where players embark on a grand adventure to make a for themselves in the realm of Tamriel. Make travel across the country easier with the Elder Scrolls Online Noweyr Pack. This Perk contains the Noweyr mount, the Noweyr pet, and two Akaviri Potentate Crown Crates.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of The Elder Scrolls Online and can only be claimed once per account.

World of Tanks Primed for Battle Pack — Claim and redeem by Nov. 9, 2022

World of Tanks is a free-to-play PVP shooter where you take control of the world’s most powerful tanks to blow up the opposition in explosive battles. Get ready for war with the World of Tanks Primed for Battle Pack. This Perk will grant you the American Tier VI T78 Tank Destroyer, the German Tier V Pz.Kpfw. T 25 Medium Tank, and the British Tier VI A43 Black Prince prototype Heavy Tank. In addition, you will receive 850 gold and access to seven days of Premium Time benefits.

This Perk is available for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of World of Tanks and can only be claimed once per account.

Dead Space (2008) Add-on Bundle — Claim and redeem by Nov. 11, 2022.

Electronic Arts' Dead Space is a survival-horror game where you fight for survival in the cold, lonely depths of space. Relive the original 2008 horror classic before its upcoming remake launches next year with the Dead Space Add-on Bundle. This Perk bundle contains various weapons, weapon skins, and armor DLC packs that will give you a fighting chance at fending off the Necromorphs hunting you down.

This Perk is available for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of Dead Space and can only be claimed once per account.

Apex Legends Above Weapon Charm — Claim and redeem by Nov. 13, 2022.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter where assassins, mercenaries, and killer robots across the universe compete and kill each other in a battle royale to win fame, fortune, and glory. Outfit your weapon with a stylish, gold-plated accessory using the Apex Legends Above Weapon Charm.

This Perk is available for EA Play Members and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It is valid for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of Apex Legends and can only be claimed once per account.

Halo Infinite SPNKR Bundle — Claim by Nov. 14, 2022 and redeem by Nov. 21, 2022

Save humanity from the barbaric Banished in the latest title in the Halo series, Halo Infinite. Blow your enemies to smithereens with the Halo Infinite SPNKR Bundle. This Perk bundle contains the “Pass Tense” M41 SPNKR Weapon Coating, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Windows and Steam) versions of Halo Infinite and can only be claimed once per account.

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Upgrade Edition Perk — Claim by Nov. 14, 2022 and redeem by Nov. 21, 2022

Need for Speed Heat is a racing game where you throw caution to the wind and race against the police to prove you have what it takes to become an elite street racer. Step up your game with the Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Upgrade Edition Perk and gain access to new cars to drive new outfits for your avatar to wear and a 5% bonus increase to REP and Bank rewards.

This perk is available for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of World of Tanks and can only be claimed once per account. In addition, you must be a member of EA Play to claim this perk.

Warframe Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle — Claim and redeem by Nov. 15, 2022

Warframe is a free-to-play online action where you don unstoppable suits of armor called Warframes and travel the galaxy in search of battle, loot, and glory while guided by the enigmatic Lotus. Upgrade your Warframe for war with the Warframe Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle. This Perk bundle contains the Twin Grakata weapons, the Twin Grakata Jade weapon skin, the Jade Clem Emblem, 75 Platinum, 100,000 credits, and a seven-day Affinity Booster.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of Warframe and can only be claimed once per account.

Deathloop Dressed to Kill Bundle — Claim by Nov. 21, 2022 and redeem by Nov. 28, 2022

Deathloop is a first-person shooter where you play as assassins trapped in a perpetual time loop, and the only way to escape is by taking out your targets before the day resets. Dress for murderous success with the Deathloop Dressed to Kill Bundle. This Perk bundle contains the “Horizon” skin for Colt, the “Athleisure,” and the “Ultralite” Rapier weapon.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of Deathloop and can only be claimed once per account.

World of Warships: Legends British Battleship Bellerophon Bundle — Claim and redeem by Nov. 27, 2022

World of Warships: Legends is a free-to-play, online competitive multiplayer game where you wage war using state-of-the-art naval battleships. Gain an edge over your enemies with the British Battleship Bellerophon Bundle. This Perk bundle contains one British Tier III Premium Battleship Bellerophon, 7 days of premium account access, 15 Union Jack camouflages, 15 Type 3 - Halloween camouflages, 20 Rare Ship XP Boosters, 20 Rare Credit Boosters, 20 Rare Global Boosters, 1,000,000 credits, 100,000 Commander XP and 20,000 Global XP.

This perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of World of Warships: Legends and can only be claimed once per account.

Super Animal Royale Season 5 Perks Pack — Claim by Nov. 27, 2022, and redeem by Dec. 4, 2022

Super Animal Royale is a 2D battle royale game where you play as vicious animals fighting one another to claim supremacy as the ultimate apex predator by any means necessary. Equip your Super Animal with the latest cosmetics and weapons with the Season 5 Perks Pack. This Perk contains an umbrella, the BCG, Outfit, and the Sparrow Launcher.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of Super Animal Royale and can only be claimed once per account.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Kronos Pack — Claim by Dec. 6, 2022 and redeem by Dec. 13, 2022

Travel back in time to Ancient Greece and embark on a journey to uncover your secret past and forge a new legend in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Arm yourself for battle with Assassin's Creed Odyssey Kronos Pack. This Perk pack contains a set of Epic armor, a spear, and a mount, all themed after the mythical Greek Titan, Kronos.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and can only be claimed once per account.

Eville Housewarming Bundle — Claim by Dec. 11, 2022 and redeem by Dec. 18, 2022

Eville is a social deduction game where you either play as a Villager trying to catch a Conspirator for committing murders or a Conspirator attempting to kill off all Villagers so they can take over the town. Welcome new faces to the village of Eville with the Eville Housewarming Bundle.

This Perk bundle contains the sneaky Acorn as a playable race, along with accessories, outfits, and a trophy. It also contains the infamous Mr. Peterson from Hello Neighbour as a playable character who comes with bonus accessories.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of Eville and can only be claimed once per account.

Rogue Company Echo Lime Saint Perk Pack — Claim by Dec. 17, 2022 and redeem by Dec. 24, 2022

Rogue Company is a multiplayer-focused, third-person hero shooter developed by First Watch Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios. Make your enemies green with envy by claiming the Rogue Company Echo Lime Saint Perk Pack. This Perk pack includes an Xbox-exclusive outfit for Saint and 20,000 Battle Pass XP.

This Perk is available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of Rogue Company and can only be claimed once per account. Do note that this Perk is unavailable in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Quake Champions (PC) Champions Pack — Claim and redeem by Dec. 31, 2022

Quake Champions is a PVP-focused hero shooter that combines the fast-paced action of Quake III with the dark, macabre atmosphere of the original Quake. Unlock the entire roster of 16 playable champions, each with their unique abilities and skills, with the Quake Champions (PC) Champions Pack Perk.

This perk is available for the Windows PC version of Quake Champions and can only be claimed once per account.

What Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks will you take?

The free items and codes from these Perks is just the tip of the digital iceberg when comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's benefits. With this list, we hope we have informed you of these bonus rewards, so you can claim extra content for the best Xbox Game Pass games on the Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and Windows PC.